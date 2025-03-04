When will power problems end?

File photo: TTEC head office in Port of Spain.

THE EDITOR: Open letter to the general manager of T&TEC.

When will this constant "dipping" in and out of electricity or outages cease?

It's a very unfortunate situation at the Five Rivers substation for quite some time, and it seems as though there will be no end.

Have you employed diligent and experienced workers, or have you chosen to use trainees?

I am sure you have received numerous complaints from customers who are victims of damaged appliances and, in some instances, irreparable ones.

>

It does not seem as though you are making any effort to relieve customers of this dilemma.

Electricity comes and goes in the morning, in the afternoon, and at nights – any time.

What a nerve-racking situation!

May I suggest that you seek foreign assistance and expertise if you are unable to deal with this ongoing problem.

GERTRUDE EDWARDS

Tacarigua