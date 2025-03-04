Wall Brothers repeat as Couva J’Ouvert champions

Revellers from Bear J’Ouvert in Couva on March 3. The band, which entered the competition for the first time this year with Dai Wah Yuh Like - The Greatest Bend Over, copped second place in the Band of the Year race.

Wall Brothers Promotions copped the Couva J’Ouvert Band of the Year title for the second straight year as the Couva Carnival Committee (CCC) started two days of revelry with a bumper spectacle on Carnival Monday morning, March 3.

Based at Isaac Junction, Couva, Wall Brothers thrilled the thousands of patrons gathered for the beginning of the reign of the Merry Monarch with several sections of creative mas with their colourful presentation of Sycodelic J’Ouvert.

The band, led by Neil Wall, also captured the two major individual prizes. Aaron Thorington’s portrayal of Fire earned him the crown as King of the Bands. Jereme Thorington took the title of Queen of the Bands with Phoenix.

Entering the competition for the first time, Bear J’Ouvert, led by Amir Boodoo, made a great impression with Dai Wah Yuh Like - The Greatest Bendover, taking second place in the Band of the Year race. Taking third position was Finesse J’Ouvert with Pink Panther. Fourth was Jam J’Ouvert with Retro Edition.

As they did last year, perennial champions Anton and Lolita decided not to compete. They crossed the stage with over 3,000 thousand revelers who created pandemonium with their pyrotechnics.

Two traditional ‘ole mas’ characters also graced the Couva stage at the Couva carpark. Joseph Coombs presented Election Is In The Air, while Imnath Seemungal portrayed Pri-min-i-sta.