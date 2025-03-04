Vistabella man, 64, killed after intervening in altercation

Kenneth Williams speaks to reporters about his brother Lennox Williams' death at the family's Vistabella home on March 4. Lennox was stabbed to death on March 3. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

An altercation between two men, suspected to be in a relationship, ended in the stabbing death of a 64-year-old man who went to inquire about the reason for the commotion before dawn on March 3 (Carnival Monday) in Vistabella.

Labourer Lennox Williams, 64, of Central Street in Vistabella, was declared dead at the San Fernando General Hospital at 3.10 am, just over an hour after the attack.

A survivor, a 44-year-old nursing assistant, was wounded while the suspect remained at large up to March 4.

Speaking to Newsday at the family’s home, Williams’ brother Kenneth Williams recalled that the attack occurred on the first floor of the two-storey house.

He said his brother slept in the back room while the survivor was in the front room.

>

From what he was told, the survivor and the suspect had an altercation in the survivor’s bedroom. The suspect was also making death threats. The survivor got up and walked to the washroom, where the suspect slashed him on his shoulders.

“My brother heard the ruction and went to investigate. The suspect threatened to kill him too. Lennox told him (suspect) to get out of the house and this is when he was stabbed (in the abdomen),” Kenneth said.

The suspect was seen opening the front gate and leaving.

The police and EHS personnel were notified.

Kenneth said the suspect, who works as a security guard at a business in Tunapuna, was considered an integral part of the family for the past three years and even had a key to the property. He never had any altercation with anyone before in the house.

“Whatever the misunderstanding was, I am not sure. I was told that the survivor was awakened with a cuff to the mouth. He said the suspect had a knife, and what made him more scared was the person could have used the knife to kill him while he was asleep.”

According to the police, around 2 am on March 3, the police were notified of the wounding.

Among the first responders were Cpl Clarence and PCs Burke and Ramroop of the San Fernando CID who were on mobile patrol duty.

>

Both injured men were taken to hospital.

The police said the survivor and suspect are believed to be in a relationship.

Kenneth said he could not say if that was true but added it was through the survivor that the suspect became a friend to the family.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, police including Cpl Ramnarine and PC Lall, also visited the scene and gathered evidence.

PC Noel is leading the investigations.