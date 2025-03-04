Trinidad and Tobago box to 13 medals at C'bean Boxing Champs

(FILE) Trinidad and Tobago boxer Nigel Paul - Angelo Marcelle

Trinidad and Tobago’s boxing contingent concluded their showing at the 2025 Caribbean Championships in St Lucia with 13 medals: five gold, five silver and three bronze.

TT’s performance earned them second place overall with 28 points, while Guyana (35 pts) copped the crown, and host nation St Lucia, third (21 pts).

Makieve Bellille (57 kg) got TT off to a winning start when he defeated St Lucian Ervin Thomas on points on March 1. Later that day, Jeremiah Thomas also punched to gold when he defeated Kyle Marcelle (St Lucian) on points in the 80-86 kg category.

Additionally, Darnell Sinaswee made it to the 60-63.5 kg final, but lost out on points to Guyanese Simeon Haymer.

On the night of March 3, TT’s Jadeon Castillano (elite 71 kg) delivered an exceptional performance to stop his Guyanese opponent Travis Inverary by knockout in the first round to claim gold.

>

His powerful showing earned him the competition’s elite boxer of the tournament award.

Also copping gold were super heavyweight Nigel Paul, who conquered Guyanese Emmanuel Pompey by split decision. TT’s Donnell Phillips was also golden, bettering another Guyanese Joel Williamson.

Boxing to silver was female Angel George who lost out to Guyana’s Abiloa Jackman in the 80 kg class. Jackman was adjudged best female boxer of the tournament.

In the 75kg division, Guyanese Desmond Amsterdam won via a massive split decision victory over TT Olympian Arron Prince. TT’s Anthony Joseph (elite 57 kg) lost to Guyana’s Kevin Allicock in the 57 kg final. Luke Teesdale lost his youth 75 kg final to Leon Loudat (Antigua & Barbuda) to claim silver.

And bringing home bronze were Paul Newallo, Neraj Mahadeosingh and Med Charles.