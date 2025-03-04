Sumerville, Sensational Band take Brass Bacchanal crown

D All Starz band play a melody of musical hits, at Brass Bacchanal, Queen's Park Savannah on Carnival Monday night. The band was joined on stage by Lord Nelson. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

KERN Sumerville and the Sensational Band was crowned the new champions of Brass Bacchanal at the Queen's Park Savannah on March 3.

The Sensational Band was able to emerge winners ahead of experienced bands like the TT Police Service Band, Prison Service Band and D All Starz.

Three-time defending champions Temperature the Band did not compete this year, leaving room for a new winner.

Competing in position number five out of ten bands, Kern Sumerville and the Sensational Band was introduced by soca and calypso artiste Chuck Gordon. After teasing the crowd with Machel Montano's 2015 Road March winning song Like Ah Boss, the band chose 2025 song Bet Meh from Montano.

The bands all used drums, trumpets and saxophones, but it was Kern Sumerville and the Sensational Band that blew away the opposition at the end to claim the $100,000 first prize. D All Starz finished second and Brass 2 the World ended third.

Louis and the Lynx was the first band on stage, with the 1995 Road March winning song by Superblue, Signal to Lara, being appreciated by the crowd. The band was joined by a Brian Lara look alike, who even tried to play a few shots with a bat. The band did not utilise its allotted time, only using six of the eight minutes.

New Little 7 of Tobago, making its debut at the event, performed Voice's 2025 song Retro as its main song.

New Little, dressed in red and black, included dancing in its performance.

Jaada Horns, also of Tobago, also chose to play Signal to Lara. The band did not seem cohesive during its performance and struggled to connect with the crowd.

Kaisoca Unit opened with Machel Montano's Bet Meh, before switching to Olatunji's 2023 hit sing Engine Room. Kaisoca Unit's performance could be described as clean.

It also showed versatility by playing slowly at times.

After Kern Sumerville and the Sensational Band brought the first half of the show to a close, Barbadian soca queen Alison Hinds entertained the patrons by singing many of her hits including Bazodee. The DJ then played a few classic soca songs that had people off their chairs.

D All Starz continued the trend of playing some classics as its show comprised All Ah We Is One Family by Lord Nelson and Pan Elders.

Soca artiste College Boy Jesse joined the band on stage, followed by the legend himself Lord Nelson, now in his nineties.

He did his usual routine. Lord Nelson entered the stage fully dressed, but left with less clothes.

The TT Police Service Band, performing Christopher "Tambu" Herbert's Free Up, got the patrons moving with an electrifying effort. Police showed a strong blend, mixing powerful and soft notes.

The members certainly looked the part with their orange hats.

Brass 2 the World played Drunk and Disorderly by The Mighty Sparrow. Despite bringing on fancy sailors, the patrons did not seem to be moved by the performance.

Joey Lewis Orchestra was the third band to play Signal to Lara and the crowd appreciated it with an applause.

The Prison Service Band had an elaborate presentation with a prison wall including barb wire.

The band played a few songs including Montano's 2025 chutney soca winning song Pepper Vine, a collaboration with Drupatee and Lady Lava.

Like the bands before them, Prison showed its versatility playing a blend of powerful and softer notes.

Results:

