Striker Marcus Joseph scores again for Indian club Dempo FC

Trinidad and Tobago striker Marcus Joseph.

TRINIDAD and Tobago striker Marcus Joseph scored for a fourth consecutive time for I-League club Dempo FC despite them losing 2-1 to Delhi FC at the Coach Ali Hassan Stadium in Mahilpur, India, on March 2.

After Delhi FC went two goals up from Cameroonian Samir Binong and Zimbabwean Victor Kamhuka inside 20 minutes of the first half, Joseph pulled one back for the visitors when he rifled a curling, left-footed free-kick into the net in the 36th minute.

Joseph and his teammates tried valiantly to level the score and salvage a point from the contest, but they were unable to find the back of the net for the remainder of the match.

The goal for Joseph, who rejoined the club in early February, was his fourth is as many matches for Dempo FC since his return. Neither of these results, however, ended in a win for Joseph’s club.

In his first match back, Joseph salvaged a crucial point for Dempo when he scored in the 87th minute to salvage a 2-2 result against Namdhari.

Six days later, he scored a 39th-minute opener against Shillong Lading in another 2-2 tie.

On February 25, Joseph again opened the scoring in the eighth minute, and despite teammate Juan Mega providing a two-goal advantage just before half-time, Dempo conceded three in the second half to lose 3-2.

Their latest loss against Delhi FC saw them slip to ninth (19 pts) on the I-League standings.

Dempo’s next match kicks off against SC Begaluru on March 8.