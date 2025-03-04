Shallow, Bassarath to lead CWI for 2nd consecutive term

Cricket West Indies president Dr Kishore Shallow. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

“Being unopposed for a second term is a strong endorsement of the leadership and direction we have taken at Cricket West Indies," said CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow on being elected unopposed for a second consecutive term to lead the region's cricket body.

A CWI release on March 4 said Shallow's re-election wa a testament to the confidence and support he continues to receive from the region's fraternity.

Shallow's nomination was put forward by the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) and the Leeward Islands Cricket Board.

On his re-election, Shallow said, " It speaks to the level of confidence in our vision and the progress we have made in stabilising and advancing West Indies cricket. Now, we must build on that progress, staying focused on the task at hand and not allowing ourselves to be distracted from our ultimate goal. We are one in purpose, working together for the betterment of West Indies cricket.”

CWI vice president and TTCB president Azim Bassarath was also re-elected unopposed following his nomination by the Jamaica Cricket Association and the Windward Islands Cricket Board.

>

Bassarath said, " It would be a privilege to continue serving as vice president of Cricket West Indies. The passion and dedication of everyone involved in our cricketing ecosystem inspires me every day.

“As we seek to embark on a new term, I am committed to ensuring we continue to make decisions that benefit our players, fans, and the future of West Indies cricket. I thank all our members for their confidence, and I look forward to working together for the betterment of the game.'

The nominations of Shallow and Bassarath were confirmed on February 27 at the close of the nomination period. Their new term begins on March 29.