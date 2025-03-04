Preventing bullying, violence

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The surge of despair that leads our nation’s youth to consider suicide is a clarion call that pierces the very soul of humanity. Each life lost is a solemn reminder of dreams extinguished before they could soar, aspirations shattered like fragile glass.

The spectre of bullying looms large, manifesting in insidious forms that can leave scars so deep they verge on permanence if we do not act with vigilance and unwavering resolve.

Our young people must be enveloped in safe spaces – sacred havens in their homes, schools, workplaces, and among peers. Each tragic loss robs us of the potential brilliance that those who remain may never witness.

We must stand resolutely committed to championing public educational workshops, enacting progressive policies, and forging powerful alliances with NGOs and stakeholders to safeguard the futures of our children. We cannot afford to witness another life fade into the shadows or allow another soul to live shackled in fear.

Violence stalks our communities like a relentless beast, tearing apart the very threads that bind families and eroding the essence of our communal spirit. It lurks in the dark, feasting on the anxieties and suffocating silence of its victims who yearn for solace, solidarity, and justice – yet remain unheard.

As a nation we must infuse our homes, schools, and workplaces with powerful lessons of respect, empathy, and conflict resolution. Supporting survivors necessitates unyielding compassion, an unwavering rejection of judgement, and a nurturing environment that fosters healing.

It is imperative that we unite to denounce these abhorrent behaviours, firmly rejecting the normalisation of control and violence in any form. Love should be a haven – a sanctuary – not a tempest that rages and ravages.

The time for action is not tomorrow; it is now!

ANCILLA KIRBY-SCOTT

Laventille