Penal retiree killed in home invasion

A 62-year-old retiree from Penal was shot and killed in a home invasion on the night of March 3, shortly after returning from J’Ouvert celebrations.

Dead is Suresh Ramsumir, 62, of Sunrees Road.

According to the police, the tragedy happened around 10.35 pm when Ramsumir, his wife, 60, and their son 42, had just returned from the celebrations as well as spending time with relatives at Penal Rock Road, Penal.

The son, who is a welder/fabricator, pulled up at the house, and as he and his parents got out, three men accosted them.

The men wore masks, and one had a cutlass and another a gun.

The criminals ordered the family into the house, where they demanded money.

The men tied the hands of the mother and son and then ransacked the house. The men then stole the woman’s handbag and Ramsumir’s wallet.

The men then took Ramsumir to the living room area, where they ordered him to kneel on the ground.

There, he was shot once, and the killers left.

South Western Division police were notified and Insps Prescott and Morales, Sgt Leotoud and other officers responded.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigation, Region Three, including Supt Persad and ASP Maharaj, also responded and gathered evidence.

DMO Dr Nalini Maharaj was also notified and declared him dead at the scene.

Members of the Defence Force and the South Western Division Task Force searched for the suspects without luck.

Investigations are ongoing.

