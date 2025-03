PBR open from 4 pm today, till 1 am tomorrow

THE Ministry of Works and Transport has announced that the Priority Bus Route (PBR) is open to light motor vehicles only.

In a media release via Facebook, it said vehicles travelling from Port of Spain to Arima are authorised to use the PBR on March 4 from 4 pm till 1 am on March 5.

The release did not provide a reason for this decision.