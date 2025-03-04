MSJ condemns US targeting countries helped by Cuba

MSJ political leader David Abdulah. - File photo

MOVEMENT for Social Justice (MSJ) political leader David Abdulah issued a statement on March 2 condemning the US for its potential visa revocations targeting government officials, calling it bullying and also urging resistance.

On February 25, the US threatened to deny or revoke visas for individuals from countries like Trinidad and Tobago (TT) that employ Cuban doctors and nurses.

“We must all stand up to the US bully and defend our sovereignty! The MSJ cannot remain silent against immoral, illegitimate bullying aimed at regime change in Cuba through unprecedented sanctions on citizens of third countries.”

Abdulah argued the Cuban medical brigades have sent thousands of highly trained healthcare professionals — doctors, nurses and specialists — globally.

“These professionals provide vital medical care where others are unwilling to help, saving countless lives.”

He pointed to Cuba’s contributions in Ebola-affected regions, Haiti amid gang violence, and Italy during the covid19 pandemic. Abdulah said Cuban medical teams have played a significant role in supporting TT’s local healthcare workers.

“We are indebted to them.”

The MSJ welcomed Caricom's response to the issue, including an emergency meeting with TT's Minister of Foreign Affairs, which called for further dialogue. The release suggested Rubio’s announcement was a deliberate attempt to divide regional solidarity just ahead of a Caricom meeting.

He described the US move as "imperialist bullying," invoking the 200-year-old Monroe Doctrine, which asserts US control over the Americas. Abdulah urged all Caribbean citizens to speak out.

“Bullies don’t respect those who whimper.”

Abdulah argued that the US seeks to return Cuba to the pre-1959 era when a few wealthy families and US multinationals controlled the economy, leaving millions in poverty.

“It’s our sovereign right as independent nations to make decisions in the best interest of our people. No one can deny that right, and it is one we must not surrender.”

On February 28, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne said Caricom's Council for Foreign and Community Relations (Cofcor) had convened to address the decision. Browne said the US policy targets not only current and former Cuban officials, but also foreign officials involved in Cuba’s labour export programme.

Cofcor co-ordinates foreign policy and co-operation within Caricom, working with international organisations and third-party nations to protect the region's interests.

The Cuban government has vehemently rejected Rubio's claims, accusing the US of fabricating accusations to discredit Cuba’s medical missions. A statement from Granma, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of Cuba, emphasised that Cuba has sent over 600,000 medical professionals worldwide, providing aid in natural disaster responses.

Cuba argued US visa restrictions would harm millions of people who rely on Cuban medical assistance. The statement denied allegations of modern slavery and human trafficking, labelling these claims as part of a broader campaign that began during Trump’s presidency.

It said US policies had already forced the termination of medical co-operation programmes in Brazil, Ecuador and Bolivia.