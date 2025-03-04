Military museum locks changed, battle continues

The gates to the Chaguaramas Military Museum remained locked on March 4, days after the Chaguaramas Development Authority took control of the property. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

AS of March 4, the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) has not responded to a letter sent by the Chaguaramas Military Museum's lawyer over its seizure of the property in west Trinidad, according to museum PRO Kathy Ann Edwards.

In a phone interview with Newsday, Edwards said despite the CDA's lack of response, locks at the military museum have been changed, but they are leaving all things up to God and in their lawyer's hands.

Edwards said the museum’s attorneys had sent a letter to the CDA on February 28, but the CDA proceeded to take control of the museum, disregarding the communication.

"They still choose to ignore the letter and break into the museum to take control. So now we wait for our lawyers," she said.

The museum received a final letter from the CDA a month prior to the eviction, instructing them to vacate the premises.

"We have been here for over 30 years, and there is a cabinet note stating that we should be provided with a lease and rent. However, the CDA has ignored these cabinet notes and is doing what they want. Now, they have come and taken control of the compound."

While the issue is being resolved, Edwards said they will continue using social media to highlighting the museum's fight.

She said the museum's artefacts, which include remains of fallen soldiers, are still in the museum and cannot be interfered with.

The museum firmly rejected an eviction notice issued in October 2024, which gave the museum five months to vacate the premises, with a deadline of February 28.

In a statement posted on Facebook on February 25, the museum said it would not accept the CDA notice.

"Just as we have done in the past, we will remain open and continue operations. We encourage the public to show their support."

The museum said it would not back down or succumb to the CDA's "plans for economic greed," emphasising it has been operating in full compliance with the CDA from the beginning.

On February 27, Edwards, the timeframe outlined in the eviction notice was unrealistic and claims the museum is "allegedly occupying the location illegally."

The museum believes, had the proper documents been issued, this issue could have been avoided. Edwards also pointed out similar disputes occurred in 2013 under the UNC administration and resurfaced in 2024 under the current PNM government.

In 2013, a proposed relocation to Grandwood, Chaguaramas, was discussed, but Edwards explained that the move was not feasible due to financial constraints and the heavily forested nature of the proposed site.

Linda Kelshall, president of the museum, expressed her concern, saying,"It is a very sad day for this country when government agencies show utter disrespect for historical institutions that have enriched the nation’s education for decades."

The museum is a listed heritage property under the National Trust of TT’s built heritage section, which protects it from destruction and mandates that it be properly funded and preserved. Among the museum's irreplaceable displays are a World War I trench, a replica of old St Joseph, the last BWIA aircraft, and numerous consecrated memorials containing the ashes of fallen soldiers.