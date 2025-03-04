Mary Could Dance goes to Cipriani College

Directed by the late, legendary Raymond Choo Kong, whose artistic vision continues to shine through this masterpiece, Mary Could Dance takes audiences on an unforgettable journey from exotic dancing and explosive cat fights to the unexpected return of a long-lost love from the United States.

The play masterfully navigates challenges, triumphs, and moments of profound connection that have made it a cultural landmark, a media release said.

"There's a reason Mary Could Dance has won more awards than any other play in Trinidad and Tobago's history," producer Richard Ragoobarsingh said in the release. "It captures something essential about our culture, our struggles, and our joys. For the 25th anniversary, we've created something special for both devoted fans and newcomers alike."

Mary Could Dance will be held on March 8 and 9 at Cipriani College.

Showtime is 8.30 pm on March 8 and 6.30 pm March 9.

Tickets are available at Cipriani College from March 5 from 12 noon to 6 pm and advertised outlets.

For more info call 481-2185/338-6024/744-7581