Man killed, 3 others shot in St James during Carnival celebrations

File photo

Carnival celebrations in St James were marred on the evening of March 4 as one man was shot dead and three others wounded.

Newsday understands that the man was shot twice in his back.

Details surrounding the incident are still sketchy, but videos circulating on social media moments after the incident showed a man lying face down on the road in St James, surrounded by shocked revellers.

“Oh God! The Spanish dead,” said a woman who was filming the incident.

Police were seen clearing the crowd for emergency units as sirens could be heard in the background.

The video then cut to another man lying on the ground, holding the back of his head.

“Oh God! What is this? He got shot in his head,” the woman filming said.

Sources have said the incident happened after a man ran through a mas band on Western Main Road, St James.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.