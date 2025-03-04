Lent a call to reflection, renewal, transformation

Students of St Gabriels RC in prayer during Ash Wednesday Mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, San Fernando on February 14, 2024. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Lent is a sacred 40-day period of reflection, renewal, and spiritual discipline that begins on Ash Wednesday. Rooted in the principles of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving, it calls believers to deepen their faith through self-denial and devotion.

Traditionally, many Christians observe Lent by fasting and abstaining from foods like meat and animal products, while others choose to forgo modern distractions such as social media, alcohol, or smoking. This period serves as a reminder of Jesus’ fasting in the desert, inspiring a renewed commitment to faith and virtue.

Amid rising crime and social challenges in Trinidad and Tobago, Lent offers an opportunity for reflection and transformation, serving as a spiritual antidote to society's struggles.

Several religious leaders, including Fr Simon Peter Ango, Roman Catholic parish priest of Gran Couva and Tabaquite, Anglican Bishop Claude Berkley and the Right Rev Daniel Chance, moderator of the Presbyterian Church, emphasise the relevance of Lent in today’s world and how its disciplines can inspire peace and societal change.

A time of spiritual renewal

Ango said that Lent is fundamentally a call to repentance and renewal. “Lent, in its essence, is a journey of repentance, a return to the wellspring of God’s grace. It is a time for us to examine the very fabric of our souls, to acknowledge our shortcomings, and to seek the divine remedy for our spiritual ailments. In a society where violence and moral decay threaten to overwhelm us, Lent offers a beacon of hope, a pathway to healing and restoration.”

Chance highlighted the battle between good and evil in the human experience. He explained, “Sin and evil have always been a part of our human experience. Evil, the power of darkness, is not something that is new to us. It is recorded in the Bible in the early chapters of Genesis. However, since God has created us for ‘good,’ evil, wherever it is allowed to grow and bear fruit, is not God’s plan for a people into whom he has placed his breath."

“The Lenten season” he added “is a sacred time within the Christian calendar. It is a time of spiritual renewal. We reflect upon the character of God our Creator; the fact that we are created in his image and likeness; how we ought to live and what we have grown to become.”

Berkley emphasised the profound relevance of Lent in today’s society. He described the Lenten season as a “season of penitence and spiritual preparation,” highlighting its transformative power.

“It is a time when people are to reflect, when they are to strengthen their spiritual exercises, and in other words, grow a new person during the period, which can result in transformation.”

Berkley believes that by engaging in Lenten practices such as prayer, fasting, and almsgiving, individuals can foster renewal of the mind and a reduction in sinful tendencies. This, in turn, can lead to a more peaceful and restrained society, ultimately helping to curb crime and violence. “We need transformed lives during these days,” adding that embracing Lent can promote "more sober interaction, greater restraint, calmness of spirit, and a sense of peace.”

Fasting and prayer: Weapons against crime and violence

Ango asserted, “Indeed, my beloved, fasting and prayer are potent spiritual weapons capable of dismantling the strongholds of darkness (Mark 9:29). When we fast, we subdue the unruly passions of the flesh, creating space for the Holy Spirit to work within us. Prayer, that intimate dialogue with the divine, fortifies our communion with God, reshaping our hearts and minds according to his image.”

He pointed out that the violence we witness is a stark reflection of spiritual brokenness. “When communities unite in prayer and fasting, they cultivate an environment where peace can take root and flourish.

“Fasting, moreover, cultivates humility and empathy. It compels us to confront the suffering of others, igniting within us a fervent desire for peace. The more we intercede for our nation, the more we invite God's mercy and healing into our midst.”

Berkley also underscored the power of fasting and prayer as tools to combat crime and foster peace. He explained that prayer "opens our minds" and enables a response to the sacred mystery, facilitating thoughts, feelings, and actions that align with a higher purpose. "It changes our perspective. It can cause us to respond differently to each other in terms of love and peace and patience." Fasting, on the other hand, supports prayer by promoting self-discipline and willpower.

According to Berkley, fasting encourages “openness to God” and strengthens one’s ability to live a righteous life. Through these practices, individuals can experience a transformation in behaviour, fostering an environment of peace and mutual respect, which ultimately contributes to crime reduction.

Chance stressed the importance of a holistic approach to fasting, stating, “Fasting, even in our time, continues to be both relevant and helpful in the life of every believer. Such a practice encourages self-discipline, self-control, denial of one’s physical needs and desires, a deeper awareness of God and a better understanding of oneself. However, fasting without prayer and worship to God serves no meaningful purpose. God must be at the very centre of any effort toward self-denial and self-discipline.”

The social and personal benefits of fasting

Fasting is not merely a religious exercise; the spiritual leaders all believe that it has profound social and personal benefits. Ango outlined these benefits:

· Spiritual benefits: Fasting deepens our faith and strengthens our dependence on the Almighty. It aligns our hearts with His, empowering us to resist temptation (Isaiah 58:6).

Social benefits: It fosters a spirit of solidarity and compassion, making us more keenly aware of the struggles of our fellow human beings and inspiring acts of charity and justice (Matthew 6:1-4).

Personal benefits: Fasting disciplines the body and mind, cultivating self-control and patience. It also purifies the soul, cleansing our thoughts and desires.

Berkley explained that fasting leads to “self-control, renewal of mind and purpose, and a relationship which is dependent on God.” On a social level, it promotes peaceful interactions, mindfulness of others’ social standing, and a greater willingness to help those in need.

“The Lenten exercise looks at sustaining the dignity of the human person,” he noted.

Furthermore, fasting has personal benefits, including improved mental and physical health. “It leads to improved personal health, improved mental health, even a whole sort of cleansing of one's body," adding that when individuals are in a better state of well-being, they are more equipped to assist others and engage in positive social interactions.

Chance emphasised that true fasting is not just about abstaining from food but about embracing a lifestyle that accompanies our fasting. Quoting Isaiah 58:6, he said, “This is the kind of fasting I want: free those who are wrongly imprisoned; lighten the burden of those who work for you. Let the oppressed go free and remove the chains that bind people. Share your food with the hungry and give shelter to the homeless. Give clothes to those who need them, and do not hide from relatives who need your help."

Encouraging young people to embrace lent

A major concern is the declining engagement of younger generations with Lenten practices. “While some of our young people are indeed embracing Lenten practices, many are unfortunately disconnected from its profound significance, succumbing to the distractions of the world,” said Ango. “The Church, in its role as shepherd, must take a more proactive approach to teaching and mentoring them.”

Ango urges innovative ways to engage youth in Lent, emphasising education, community service, and mentorship. He advocates using modern platforms to teach its significance, encouraging "fasting" from negative influences, and pairing elders with youth for guidance. Lent, he insists, remains a vital path to grace, not a relic of the past.

Berkley noted that when young people are properly instructed and engaged in Lenten practices in an “attractive way,” they are more likely to participate. He shared an example of encouraging children to engage in fasting by attempting self-denial for half a day, “We have had reports that some children have attempted it.”

He believes that Lenten discipline can help curb issues like bullying by instilling “personal discipline, self-control, a sense of peace, and a sense of godliness.”

He encourages the church and elders to lead by example, stating that “if this is something that people are doing, and that has impacted their lives in a way that can be something of a testimony, then younger people will explore.”

A universal message of renewal

As Lent unfolds, the religious leaders urged the nation to embrace this sacred time for personal and collective renewal.

Ango passionately appealed, “As we embark upon this holy season, I implore all citizens to turn their hearts back to God. This is a time for deep reflection, sincere repentance, and spiritual renewal. Let us seek God’s forgiveness for our personal and collective transgressions.

To our youth, I say, “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind” (Romans 12:2). To our leaders, I say: Govern with justice, truth, and integrity. To all families, I say: Strengthen your homes in faith, love, and prayer. Let this be a season where we, as a nation, return to the path of righteousness, seeking peace and justice. If we truly embrace the spirit of Lent, we will witness a transformation in our homes, our communities, and our beloved country.”

Berkley’s Lenten message to the nation is one of repentance, renewal, and transformation.

"Repent and believe the gospel," he stated, emphasising the need for personal and collective change. He calls on citizens to practice spiritual discipline through prayer, fasting, and acts of service.

“It is almost like putting on the whole armour of God," he said, urging individuals to prepare themselves for the “battle of life and daily living against the cunning of the evil one.”

He also highlighted the importance of training young people in spiritual matters,“We must also provide that spiritual sphere that will enable them to distinguish right from wrong and good morals and good purpose.”

Finally, he calls on the nation to embrace silence and reflection amidst the “noise” of modern life, concluding with a poignant reminder: “Life is a precious gift, let us use it wisely.”