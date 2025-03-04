Late start to parade of the bands in Chaguanas

The masked Central Elite were the first to parade in front of the judges of the Chaguanas Carnival Committee on Ramsaran Street, Chaguanas on Carnival Tuesday afternoon. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

The parade of the bands in Chaguanas got off to a very late start on Carnival Tuesday, with the first band crossing the stage after 4.

From around midday, visitors began to arrive at the site to stand near the stage installed by the Chaguanas Carnival Committee. Twelve bands in total passed in front of the judges.

The first band to parade was Central Elite with a presentation of masked people dressed in black followed by Madness Crew loaded with colourful masked people.

Then Wing-O-Rama also made its presence felt with a large number of masked people and several individual presentations.

Also crossing the stage were Fancy Clowns/Flanagin Town Police Youth Club, Jab-A-Mien Cultural Performers, The Clan Mas Productions, Draconic Inferno Mas, First Citizen Original Jab Jab, Central Uprings Sport, Trinicalor, Braso/Tabaquite Police Youth Club and Majestic Mokos.

