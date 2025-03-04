Hinds mum on possible SoE extension, says police strategies keeping criminals away

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, centre, acting Commissioner of Police Junior Benjamin, left, and members of the Defence Force on a walkabout iin downtown Port of Spain on Carnival Tuesday, March 4. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds said the diligent work of the government, together with the varying law enforcement agencies, have helped them find the right remedy which has aided in the reduction of criminal activity for the 2025 Carnival season.

Speaking during a walkabout in downtown PoS on Carnival Tuesday (March 4), Hinds said the strategies and immense presence of law enforcement, coupled with the implementation of the state of emergency (SoE), have made this season safer for locals and foreigners alike.

"I'm particularly proud that we seem to have struck and found a very wonderful and well-oiled formula. Look at the members of the public, they're having themselves a ball, feeling secured and safe," Hinds said, even as he interacted with members of the public along South Quay.

"I can tell you, that's not the state of mind of the criminals. Many of them have fled Trinidad and Tobago to get out of the view of (acting Commissioner of Police) Mr (Junior) Benjamin and his team. And, many have been dealt with according to the law and according to the powers of the SoE. All of these things are coming together to make TT the way we are today and being able to celebrate Carnival in an atmosphere of peace across the country. I'm particularly proud about that."

Quizzed about a possible extension of the SoE, which is scheduled to end on April 14, Hinds said, "The implementation of the SoE is effected by her Excellency, the President of the republic, (Christine Kangaloo). And that's done on the advice of the Cabinet. I'm not the Cabinet. These decisions are taken by the Cabinet. I'm proudly, happily part of the Cabinet, but I'm not the Cabinet."

Hinds maintained that the answer to the country's crime problems cannot be an overnight fix.

"The business of crime and criminality and lawlessness are very human conditions. And once human being are involved, all things are possible... it's a work in progress and it continues. But we're closing off in the middle of a SoE, a well-designed and well-crafted one and one that was intended to affect the criminal community and not you the law-abiding citizens of TT.

"We're quite proud and pleased representing TT to have put in place a security apparatus that makes them feel very comfortable acknowledging crime everywhere."

Benjamin, who was unanimously approved as the acting CoP on February 5, was also present at the walkabout alongside Chief of Defence Staff Air Vice Marshall Darryl Daniel, acting Commissioner of Prisons Carlos Corraspe, TT Fire Service acting Chief Fire Officer Andy Hutchinson, ACP Richard Smith and PoS mayor Chinua Alleyne.

Though Hinds said the Police Service Commission is the body responsible for Benjamin's appointment as acting CoP, he commended the latter's job thus far and his attitude towards crime-fighting.

"I have found Benjamin to be a consummate professional. He's very serious and very focused on his work and that's as much as we can ask.

"I look at the entire police service and what I've seen is the implementation of the SoE, is very heightened police activity. People are reporting to me and the government, that wherever they turn they're seeing police. That didn't happen by happenstance. That came as a result of strategies, techniques and more work on the part of the police service, for which Mr Benjamin can only be complimented."

At the end of February 2025, 59 murders were recorded, compared to the 86 which had been recorded for the same time period last year.

Though not totally pleased, Benjamin said he takes positives from the strides being made to get a hold on the crime situation. He said between 70-80 per cent of police officers reported for duty for Carnival, an increase from recent years.

"We're going to continue to look at all the homicides and we have a 100 per cent determination to solve the situation and we're hoping to get good results as we go along. In terms of homicides, right now we're seeing at least a 33 per cent decline," Benjamin said.

"As we look at it, we have 30 murders less than we had last year. We're not satisfied, but we'll continue to push to ensure a safe and better TT...the performance of the police is such that where we cannot stop it, we're going to solve it."

During Carnival Monday activities on Cipero Street, San Fernando, 74-year-old Selwyn Little was crushed to death by a music truck. The truck driver has since been detained and Benjamin said investigations are ongoing in that incident.

Meanwhile, the acting CoP said a suspect has been held for questioning in the murder of 29-year-old Trey Bernard at Midas Lane, Corinth Village, Ste Madeleine on March 2.

"We're seeing the efforts of the SoE and we're seeing that as we continue to implement our strategies, it's going in a positive direction," Benjamin said.

"The stats will speak for itself, the TTPS, along with other agencies...together we believe we can make a difference."