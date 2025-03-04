Digicel service down owing to US, Jamaica fibre break

Coling Greaves, head of public relations at Digicel.

Colin Greaves, head of public relations at Digicel, said an issue with the company's international links between Jamaica and the US is responsible for disruptions some customers may have faced with their IPTV and mobile services in TT on March 4.

In a WhatsApp chat with Newsday the same day, he said, "The international teams are working with vendors and other telecommunications providers to resolve the issue in the shortest possible time. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused."

A press release posted on the company's Facebook page on March 4 also apologised to customers for the disruption, which it said was caused by "multiple major fibre breaks" at the company's international landing station.

It advised its technical teams are "actively working to restore service as quickly as possible."

The release said the issue was impacting both home and mobile data services.

"Just clarifying once again, the multiple major fibre breaks are not in TT: technicians are working to ascertain the extent of those impacted," Greaves stressed.