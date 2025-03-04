CWI, Windies women's coach Deitz conduct high-performance seminar

WI women's coach Shane Deitz -

HEAD coach of the West Indies women’s senior team Shane Deitz, met with regional franchise and pathway coaches, along with players from the franchises and pathway level, at the ongoing CG United Women’s Super50 competition in St. Kitts this past weekend.

The seminar was part of Cricket West Indies’ (CWI) strategic plan to develop the women’s game. Thirty-nine players from across the six regional teams attended, a CWI statement said on March 1.

Also in attendance were high-performance manager Dwain Gill, high-performance officer with responsibility for the women’s pathway programme Clint St Hill and senior talent manager for women’s cricket Ann Browne-John.

Players participated in several tutorial sessions focused on enhancing individual development, working with their territorial pathway coaches, and understanding the demands of becoming an elite player at the regional and international levels.

Deitz believes the seminar is crucial to aid coach and player development.

“It’s really important that everyone gets on the same page, understanding what the senior team is doing so we can filter the philosophies and style of play all the way through all the teams,” he said.

He added that having defined roles for the region’s coaches will play a critical part in the development of the game across the Caribbean.

“This is a vital part of our strategic plan to have the coaches as part of our seminars and meetings so they can start getting together, know each other more, help each other out, and improve cricket in the Caribbean for the girls.”

Following the CG United Women’s Super50 Cup tournament, a camp for academy and emerging players will be held in March, with six pathway coaches invited to work with Deitz.

CWI has contracted 15 women’s academy players and 14 franchise players across the six territories to broaden the player pool and fine-tune the skills of emerging talent.