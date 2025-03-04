Carnival comes to life at Socadrome

Tribe masqueraders cross the stage at Socadrome in Jean Pierre Complex, Port of Spain, on March 4. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Invigorated by music, mas and the love of Carnival, hundreds of masqueraders crossed the stage at the Socadrome on March 4.

Bliss crossed the stage first with their presentation Aura, setting the tone for a show that would dazzle the dozens of spectators gathered at the Jean Pierre Sports Complex with its stunning costumes and energetic revellers.

Showtime followed with their smaller but no less memorable presentation, Spectrum. Its sections, Citrus Celebration, Violet Visionaries and Indigo Illusion among others brought to life the rainbow of colours and the emotions they represent.

Tribe closed the parade off, putting on a spectacular showcase with its presentation of Agra, named after a city on the banks of the Yamuna river in India’s Uttar Pradesh state. Its sections Amina, Rayana, Yara and Sheba among others, presented intricately designed costumes that captured the creative and vibrant spirit of Carnival.

As they paraded, the song of choice was Machel Montano’s Pardy, which played almost endlessly. The only other song played was Bunji Garlin’s Carry It.

And the king of soca himself appeared at the show, performing the hit song live. His performance brought fresh energy near the middle of the parade as he engaged masqueraders and spectators alike, leading them in the revelry.

While the festivities drew the crowd, Socadrome did not only present music and costumes. Booths displaying locally made jewellery, handicraft, clothing and delicacies added even more appeal, presenting a variety of products for locals and visitors alike.

And the visitors came out in their numbers. During the parade, the flags of Canada, Jamaica, Haiti, Bermuda, Ghana and Guyana waved high in the air.

Coming from Glasgow, Scotland Garth Lewis said he fell in love with Carnival during his first visit in 2023.

“And since then I always come back. I love the music, the food and the girls. I haven’t missed a Carnival since and I don’t plan to.”

Anand Charles from Maracas, St Joseph, said he brought his friends and family from South Trinidad to experience Socadrome for the first time.

“It real good, love the energy, the vibes, the costumes, the music, everything on point,” he told Newsday.

“I even bring one of my kids here. I didn’t know what to expect but I’m happy that it have things for them (kids) too. They really plan this thing good. We must come back next year and the year after.”

Former Miss Universe, Wendy Fitzwilliam, was also at the event, seen chipping on the sidelines as the bands began their parade. Soca artist, Voice, was also present, dancing in the midst of Tribe paraders.