Accident victim, 79, was set to marry

Selwyn Little was crushed to death by a music truck on Cipero Street, San Fernando, on March 3. -

The elderly man who was struck and run over by a music truck during Carnival Monday celebrations in San Fernando had been planning to marry in August.

Selwyn Little, 79, of Mon Repos, was playing with the sailor band Jammerz International when the tragedy occurred. He died on Cipero Street shortly after 4 pm on March 3.

On March 4, his fiancée, Rose Parks, 75, said they had planned to surprise their relatives on August 22, the day they were set to tie the knot.

She told Newsday: “It was going to be a surprise for his relatives and mine as well. It would have been a small wedding on my birthday, August 22.”

Parks said Little left home happy around midday to go play with the band. Later, she and his sister, Monica Little, were at a bar when they overheard a woman telling a man that a truck had just run over “a small, little fella.”

“I said, ‘That’s my little.’ We forgot everything, left to go home, and then someone came and picked us up,” Parks said.

Little’s sister, Monica Little, said he was the father of three children: Andy, Kern, and Keisha. She added that he had been playing with the band for over a decade.

Councillor Nigel Couttier offered heartfelt condolences to the family and friends on behalf of the people of Mon Repos/Navet.

“Selwyn was more than just a familiar face during Carnival; he was known for his friendliness, helpfulness, and the joy he brought to everyone around him,” he said on Facebook.

“His presence during this time of the year was always uplifting, and he played a pivotal role in making our Carnival celebrations what they are today.”

The truck driver is assisting the police with the investigation.