A warm Carnival welcome home

Piarco International Airport. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE EDITOR: When I returned from abroad on February 24, I was overwhelmed by the influx of visitors at the Piarco International Airport. I assumed they were here for Carnival.

I’m not involved in Carnival so I was able to experience first-hand how much of an impact our Carnival has on the world. The flight information display showed flights arriving from all the major airlines. I felt so proud of my country.

Whenever I return home, as the plane descends into Trinidad and I look at the thousands of beckoning lights, I’m always filled with tremendous love for my country.

Sometimes I’m filled with trepidation amidst my happiness, but I’m always grateful and happy to be home.

As I left immigration I was greeted by a representative of Caribbean Airlines Ltd, who asked if I had travelled with the airline. I did, and almost always travel with our national airline. I could hear music blasting and a DJ welcoming us home.

I was asked to collect a bag which contained chits for food and drinks. Doubles, corn soup, pineapple chow, coconut water, etc.

I began jumping to the sound of the music as I made my way to the food stations. My first taste of Carnival.

The sight of moko jumbies filled me with awe.

I did not stop dancing as I partook of the doubles and coconut water. Not even my husband patiently waiting for me in the car park was able to stop me from enjoying this beautiful experience.

Thank you, Caribbean Airlines, for such a lovely welcome and for the happy memories.

S RAMKISSOON

San Fernando