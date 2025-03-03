Young's rise to PM, police issues star in San Fernando ole mas

A character from Philip Montano and Friends portrays a true "state of emergency" during the San Fernando J'Ouvert Ole Mas Competition at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, on March 3. - Photo by Innis Francis

STUART Young's imminent ascension to Prime Minister and issues within the police service were popular ole mas portrayals at J'Ouvert celebrations in San Fernando on March 3.

Eighth up on stage before the judges in front of the Southern Academy for Performing Arts (SAPA) was a display by Phillip and Friends called Believe it or Not.

The performance titled Keith Step Down and Hand d Reins to Young saw a man dressed in a suit, holding a balisier flower. He climbed onto the first step of a small step ladder but came down after miming a passionate speech delivery. During his descent, a man dressed in what appeared to be a stereotypical Asian outfit complete with a cone-shaped straw hat, bowed before the man and clasped his hands together as if praying. "Keith" then drew the balisier over "Young" several times as if to bless him before sprinkling water from a gardening can over his successor.

This was also followed by a similar performance in Blue Boys' Wha Going On as a man held imitation lottery tickets and a sign saying: "Scratch and pick lotto PNM leader."

>

Rowley and Young weren't the only politicians to come under fire as the Blue Boys had a portrayal of a woman dragging a pot behind her by a rope titled: Mikela still forming she potty.

It was an allusion to the Patriotic Front leader Mickela Panday who intends to run in this year's general election and is still screening candidates.

They also depicted Finance Minister Colm Imbert in prisoner clothing in a piece called "Im Butt New Uniform." It was a portrayal of the fiasco with the Auditor General over a $2.6 billion understatement in revenue.

The Blue Boys went on to also depict Commissioner of Police (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher being replaced (temporarily) by her deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Junior Benjamin, in a piece titled Deputy Benty takes charge.

In this performance, a woman dressed as the CoP is seen being cast aside with the DCP, using jumper cables to "take charge" before switching his police hat with the CoP's to signify the promotion.

Bandleader Val Ramsingh spoke of J'Ouvert's significance through the performances, saying it "has been the only voice of the people, the proletariat."

Phillip and Friends also took aim at the police, displaying an overweight man dressed as an officer who moved slowly and struggled to keep pace with criminals. The piece was titled Heavy Police Presence.

>

B Man and Lord Street Fusion Family Events' True Talk, No Effin Lie, touched on the prevailing issue of criminals wearing police uniforms to carry out their illicit activities. They had two "bandits" jump out of a marked police car with guns to conduct their nefarious activity.

Unfortunately, that happened on September 25 when Cunupia businessman Sachel Kungebharry was abducted by men dressed as police using a marked police vehicle in Jerningham Junction. He was found dead in a shallow grave days later.