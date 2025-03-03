Yes, Machel Montano is the GOAT

Machel Montano - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Congratulations are in order for Machel Montano on winning the Chutney Soca Monarch 2025. He won that title as soon as he entered the competition. The man is a boss, he is legendary, the greatest of all time (GOAT).

As usual, not a single chutney song is on the airwaves, only songs about rum, beating the wife, Indian wedding, river, and rip-offs of old Bollywood music.

Even Kes sang a better rendition of Jep Sting Naina at Kuchela in Couva. At that majority East Indian fete, chutney music was scarce, because it was all rubbish, the same "pungalunks" beat and knocking of a glass bottle in the background over and over again.

On the other hand, soca by all Afro-Trinidadians/Tobagonian artistes was amazing, real original quality music. This year has some incredible songs from GBM Nutron, Michael Teja, Blaka Dan, Nailah Blackman and Bunji Garlin, who always comes good.

I can't remember a time we had such a great season of music. Maybe not since 2014 when Machel had his Monk Monte event, and there was an album of partnerships with Major Lazer, Sean Paul and Nikki Minaj, to name a few.

Chutney music is dead and East Indian producers killed it, the likes of Ravi B, Kavita Ramkissoon, Dil-e-Dan.

The lame chutney producers need to reinvent themselves, because chutney music is now noise pollution.

Big up to Joshua Regrello, he has made the pan touch every creed and race. Keep the positivity flowing, bro, we love it.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas