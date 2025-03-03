We like things the way they are

Steve Alvarez -

THE EDITOR: Many of the typical political commentators are looking at what may be happening in the political climate and making statements that suggest with the right campaign one of the two major political parties will win the 2025 general election. There is no other data or historical trend to suggest otherwise.

What that means is that in a world where technology is improving daily, TT can look forward to filling out paper forms and joining long lines to deal with most things associated with government services.

While cocoa and coffee prices are at an all-time high and every indication is that this demand will only continue to grow, the people can expect to be encouraged to grow yams, an agricultural product that grows wild throughout the land.

It means that if you are dissatisfied with the present administration, the alternative can be people whose political track record is filled with allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

Is TT doomed to see the destruction of our historical monuments like the first satellite dish to allow for transatlantic communication in the military, the eventual total destruction of the St Chads Church and associated cemetery in Chaguaramas, the destruction of the last two hanging bridges in Moruga and Blanchisseuse, and the closure of the best underground cave in the Caribbean on Gasparee Island?

There are people who will never see what is left of the huge guns on that island. They will never know about the many jetties and natural harbours at Chacachacare and the island potential for tourism. There will never be a safe and well-manicured hiking trail to the nation’s highest mountain peaks.

But there are more fundamental things that the people of TT will never experience if they continue to vote for the two major political parties. There will never be a well managed water distribution system mainly through gravity that is less costly and damaging than attempting to pump water to every home.

The well engineered system of pipes that were laid to supply the Hollis Reservoir in the dry season from water high in the Northern Range will continue to be left to decay and eventually never seen by anyone interested in water supply and distribution.

With the abundance of fresh water available throughout the country, the two parties will ensure that we continue to pay for desalinated water. Simply making it mandatory to restore the roadway after pipeline repair will never be a reality.

There will be no structured police patrols in our communities, no attempt to fix the justice system, and no improvement to our Carnival product. Why? The answer is simply because we like things the way they are, and our voting pattern supports that position.

If we ever wanted real change, we would have to vote for parties like HOPE. That is the simple truth.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail