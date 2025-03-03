[UPDATED] Eustace, Omalo crowned king, queen of Carnival

Roxanne Omalo portrays Sirena - Mistress of the Seas in the Queen of Carnival competition, Dimanche Gras, Queens' Park Savannah, Port of Spain on March 2. Omalo placed first with 443 points. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

CURTIS Eustace's portrayal of Spirit of 'D' Gasparee Cave and Roxanne Omalo's Sirena – Mistress of the Seas captivated both audience and judges at Dimanche Gras 2025, earning them the prestigious Carnival King and Queen titles, respectively, on March 2.

Both champions were awarded a Suzuki Grand Vitara, sponsored by Lifestyle Motors, and cash prizes.

The competition was held at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, amid calm winds and no major mishaps.

Eustace's victory marked his tenth Carnival King title, capturing 447 points and narrowly edging out the experienced Fareid Carvalho's Dralozo, A Being From the Sun, which secured 445 points.

Erron Sookdeo, who placed ninth in the preliminary round, propelling himself to third place with An African Drummer, earning 432 points.

Last year's champion, Joseph Lewis, experienced a disappointing 11th place finish with Jaixue Shenlong, Guardian of the Universe. Eustace’s brother Ted Eustace tied for seventh place with Franklin Jagdeo.

Omalo successfully defended her crown among the queens, scoring 443 points.

Omalo narrowly surpassed semifinal leader Rana Kandoo, who finished second with Maiya – Goddess of Creation, earning 439 points.

Cherry Ann Valere, who impressed in the semifinals, secured third place with Solaria Firebird of Light and Life garnering 429 points.

This year's competitors drew inspiration from diverse themes, including mythology, African heritage and fantasy.

Dimanche Gras, as is tradition, also featured the Calypso Monarch competition.

Senator Helon Francis clinched his second title with the performance of To Whom It May Be, a poignant social and political commentary that resonated deeply with the audience.

He faced stiff competition from former monarchs, including Karene Asche and defending champion Machel Montano.

As part of his prize, Francis was awarded a bold new KGM Torres, also sponsored by Lifestyle Motors and $700,000 in prize money.

The Calypso Monarch competition dates back to 1911, when it was originally known as the Calypso King contest.

DIMANCHE GRAS RESULTS

Queens:

1. Roxanne Omalo (Sirena, Mistress of the Seas) - 443 pts

2. Rana Kandoo (Maiya, Goddess of Creation) - 439 pts

3. Nicole Hercules (De Tiger Butterfly) - 429 pts

4. Laura Rampersad (Queen Nefertiti) - 421 pts

5. Shynel Brizan (Queen Adelaide Dison) - 417 pts

5. Takeyah Fletcher Marshall (Carnival, Our Golden Jewel) - 417 pts

7. Liesha McEachnie (Espirt De Liberte, The Hunted Jab from Caroni Sugar Estate) - 415 pts

8. Cherry Ann Valere (Solaria Firebird of Light and Life) - 414 pts

9. Priya Nagassar (“Nandi” An African Queen) - 412 pts

10. Savitri Holassie (Beira, Queen of Eternal Winter) - 401 pts

11. Turona Rambharose (The Sunrise and Sunset over the Sahara) - 391 pts

Kings:

1. Curtis Eustace (Spirit of ‘D’ Gasparee Cave) - 447 pts

2. Fareid Carvalho (Dralozo, A Being From The Sun) - 445 pts

3. Erron Sookdeo (An African Drummer) - 432 pts

4. Ravi Lakhan (Midnight Robber, Lord of Darkness & Death) - 431 pts

5. Raymond Mark (Oberon, King of Fairyland and the Protector of the Forest) - 430 pts

5. Arif Grantum (Jafar, Sorcerer of Agrabah) - 430 pts

7. Teddy Eustace (Journey to Mayaro) - 421 pts

7. Franklin Jagdeo (Spirit of an African Witch Doctor) - 421 pts

9. Russell Grant (King Sampson) - 420 pts

9. Keston Benthum (Notsek Bardo) - 420 pts

11. Joseph Lewis (Jaixue Shenlong, Guardian of the Universe) - 416 pts