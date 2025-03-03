Under The Black Sapote

THE EDITOR:

Under The Black Sapote is a poem for the times we live in.

When the cares of the world seem too much

I find solace under the sheltering arms of the black sapote tree

Something about the sound of the leaves in the timely breeze soothes my body and alerts my mind to the wonders of the natural world as I look out innumerable shades of green

Butterflies delight in their hues of blue, red and yellow

The tall grass that seems to have sprung up overnight dance wildly and freely

No masquerader can match their agility though some may try

I spread my arms out wide and think of kites soaring towards puffy white clouds in a bright blue sunny sky

I remember the simple times of youth and try to make a flute out of a piece of banana leaf

My effort is futile, but enjoyable

I look at limes high up in a tree and wonder what I can use to pelt down a few

I dream of julie mango season

It can’t come too soon

For the time being some king orange and prettier-on-the-inside caimite will have to do

No small prize

I remain awed and thankful for nature’s bounty in this beautiful country.

RENUKA RIA MARAJ

via e-mail