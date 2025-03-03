Under The Black Sapote
THE EDITOR:
Under The Black Sapote is a poem for the times we live in.
When the cares of the world seem too much
I find solace under the sheltering arms of the black sapote tree
Something about the sound of the leaves in the timely breeze soothes my body and alerts my mind to the wonders of the natural world as I look out innumerable shades of green
Butterflies delight in their hues of blue, red and yellow
The tall grass that seems to have sprung up overnight dance wildly and freely
No masquerader can match their agility though some may try
I spread my arms out wide and think of kites soaring towards puffy white clouds in a bright blue sunny sky
I remember the simple times of youth and try to make a flute out of a piece of banana leaf
My effort is futile, but enjoyable
I look at limes high up in a tree and wonder what I can use to pelt down a few
I dream of julie mango season
It can’t come too soon
For the time being some king orange and prettier-on-the-inside caimite will have to do
No small prize
I remain awed and thankful for nature’s bounty in this beautiful country.
RENUKA RIA MARAJ
via e-mail
Comments
"Under The Black Sapote"