UNC never less united

Dr Kirk Meighoo -

THE EDITOR: It is important to remind Dr Kirk Meighoo and the other apologists of one small, indisputable fact: that in spite of the many examples of the toxic and racist slurs and outpourings from the mouths and keyboards of UNC supporters across social media and elsewhere, never has the Opposition Leader once criticised, censured or corrected those said individuals.

In fact, we have seen a number of instances where those same individuals have instead thrived politically – often to the detriment of more moderate, level-headed and capable members.

It speaks volumes to the character of that party's leadership and to the fact that as a political party, the United National Congress has never been less united or national in its 35 year history.

Voters be warned.

G ELIAS

Cascade