Sammy: T20 players can add value to Windies Test brand

West Indies' pacer Shamar Joseph bowls as head coach Daren Sammy looks on during a practice session in Sri Lanka last year. - AFP PHOTO

WEST Indies white-ball coach Daren Sammy believes some of the most sought- after regional T20 players can be an asset to the Test team and conversations have been productive in encouraging them to make the transition.

Speaking to journalists on Microsoft Teams on March 3, Sammy used the example of many international players who are known for their ability in all formats.

“One could argue that they (West Indies white-ball players) are not in our four-day regional tournament. However, I seem to fall back on certain teams (with) guys like (Virender) Sehwag, David Warner ­– all these guys who played Test cricket for their countries,” Sammy said.

Former India batsman Sehwag and ex-Australian player Warner, known for their attacking style of batting, brought that entertainment to Test cricket. It did not prevent them from being productive as Warner averaged 44.59 and Sehwag 49.34 in Test cricket.

Only a few West Indies cricketers play all formats for the regional team – fast bowler Alzarri Joseph being one of them.

>

Sammy said the most travelled West Indies players are the white-ball players and they can bring that experience to the Test team.

“Our players with the most exposure to different conditions…the most successful ones are the ones playing white-ball. Not taking anything away from what (West Indies Test captain) Kraigg Brathwaite and company have achieved, but there is a level of consistency we have seen more (from the white-ball teams).

Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell and Shai Hope are successful franchise cricketers. Hetmyer and Hope have played Test cricket before, but not in recent years.

“A batsman’s job is to score runs in different conditions,” said Sammy. “I am not just going to change the Test team into a white-ball team, that is not what I am about, but I see players who are consistent in our white-ball squads that can add value to the style and the brand (of the Test team) that me, as the head coach, wants to instil in our cricket.”

A hindrance to woo the T20 stars is financial as franchise cricket is extremely lucrative compared to Test cricket. However, Sammy believes he can still encourage those players to get on board and play the longest format.

“I think opportunities (are plentiful in white-ball cricket), (along with) financial reward. Probably those who use to play before and were out of Test selection for a couple years, still don’t understand the conversations that were had or the lack thereof when they were not playing.

“I think what encourages me is the relationship that has been built out of respect and trust as to the vision that we’ve had in white-ball (cricket), the culture that we have been able to achieve in those formats.”

Sammy said he has had lots of discussions on the topic with Cricket West Indies director of cricket Miles Bascombe "to see how best we could have all this talent being able to enjoy the best of both worlds.

"I think we are making a step in the right direction.”

>