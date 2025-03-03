Revellers, spectators enjoy late J'Ouvert in Crown Point

Revellers enjoy themselves on Milford Road, Crown Point, Tobago, during J'Ouvert celebrations on Carnival Monday. - Photo by Corey Connelly

J’OUVERT celebrations in Crown Point, Tobago, got off to an exceptionally late start on March 3.

But the masqueraders and spectators thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

The event, which was scheduled to start at 4 am, did not begin until four hours later when revellers from the first band, Sin City FC, crossed the judging points at D’Colosseum Mall and opposite to the Jade Monkey Casino Bar & Grill, along Milford Road, the district’s commercial strip.

Under brilliant sunshine and accompanied by a large music truck, the band’s masqueraders, dressed mostly in red, jumped and chipped to the season’s popular soca songs and a few perennial favourites.

Well-known host Marlon Callender kept the vibe going, urging revellers and spectators to be a part of the action at ‘J’Ouvert city.’

Sugar Lips & Friends’ 2025 presentation No Sweetness, Just Love On the Road, crossed the judging point after Sin City FC. The band’s masqueraders, dressed in neon green, also feted like there was no tomorrow.

There was a lull before the remaining three bands in the line-up, including Bago Limers, crossed the parade route.

The celebration took place under the vigilant eyes of police officers and soldiers, who walked through the crowds in single file for much of the morning while several of their colleagues stood on the sidelines taking in the proceedings.

Senior Superintendent Earl Elie and other high-ranking officers were spotted walking amidst the revellers.

At one point during the early part of the event, police arrested a dreadlocked man for misconduct. But he was released soon after wards.

Health personnel also were on hand to assist with emergencies.

There was no paucity of vendors. Patrons could have had souse, doubles, hot dogs, corn soup, fried wings, gyros and burgers, among other delicacies.

One doubles vendor told Newsday, “Things went great. This is my first time selling doubles in Tobago for the carnival and I could not desire better.”

He said he regrets not visiting the island sooner for carnival to sell his doubles.

Several bars also dotted the parade route.

Bar owners adhered to the law in not serving glass bottles to patrons during Carnival.

The Carnival (Prohibition of Glass Bottles) Regulations 2025, stated that from 4am on March 3 to midnight on March 4, only “authorised” people were to have, serve or drink from a glass bottle within 100 metres of a Carnival event in a public place. The only public place glass bottles will be allowed is at the beach.

In Scarborough, traditional mas held the spotlight. The main judging point was at Old Market Square on Wilson Road.

The band, Misunderstood, led by Nicole Phillips, was a crowd pleaser.

It featured a host of characters, including Susan Paul’s Punish Me and Shanelle Solomon’s Ah Checkin But Ah Still Getting One Per cent.

Phillips, queen of the band, portrayed De Doctor Gone Mad while another queen Diane Mc Crimmon’s presentation was entitled Ah Fraid De Cuss.

The latter presentation alluded to last week’s incident in which Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith Brebnor allegedly used an expletive while talking to a worker in the public health services department at Signal Hill, Tobago.

Brebnor was accused of abusing the worker but she denied that was the case, insisting her use of the word was in casual conversation to make a point.

