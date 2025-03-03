Revellers enjoy J'Ouvert in Mayaro, Sangre Grande

Revellers dance and sing Too Own Way by Aaron "Voice" St Louis at Mayaro J'Ouvert celebrations at Peter Hill on March 3. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

One of the best things about Carnival in TT is that you don’t have to leave your community to enjoy the festivities. While many people flock to Port of Spain or San Fernando for J’Ouvert, the rural village of Mayaro has found the perfect formula for smaller communities.

The Mayaro Culture and Events Committee (MCEC) kicked off their J’Ouvert celebrations at Mayaro Junction (Peter Hill) at 4 am. According to MCEC Public Relations Officer Shawn Charles, attendees arrived earlier than usual this year.

“I don’t know why,” he said. “Maybe it’s because word spread about how much fun people had last year. They were waiting on us to start even before 4 O’clock.”

Despite receiving less funding from the National Carnival Commission (NCC) this year, MCEC was grateful for bpTT’s sponsorship of Mayaro Gras, which included the calypso and king & queen of bands competition. MCEC Chairperson Roxanne Omalo successfully defended her title as carnival queen. This year’s theme was Magical Mystic: Meet We on the Junction.

Although production for the weekend’s events was scaled down, success came through the dedication of committee members. “We have a group of young, enthusiastic individuals who brought their expertise together to bring the production to life,” Charles added.

NCC Chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters and Mayaro MP Rushton Paray were among those in attendance. Peters, a former MP for the area, joined in the celebrations, which also featured live performances from M1 aka Menace and Swappi.

Sangre Grande J’Ouvert

The Sangre Grande Festivals Committee can take pride in hosting a well-attended J’Ouvert. Thousands of revelers lined the Eastern Main Road and its surrounding streets, leaving only standing room. While the event had the largest turnout among the Mayaro, Arima, and Brazil Village J'Ouvert events, the traditional elements – mud, oil, paint, and powder – were less prominent. Over time, many smaller J’Ouvert celebrations across the country have evolved into street parties with a splash of colour.

Sangre Grande favourite Marlon Burnett claimed the top spot in the individual competition with his portrayal of Top Cop, a tribute to Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher. Bernadette Rampersad secured second place, also portraying Harewood-Christopher.

Despite a minor altercation at the Sangre Grande Maxi Hub on Brierly Street, the event proceeded smoothly.

Arima J’Ouvert Struggles

J’Ouvert in Arima has been on life support for years, showing little sign of revival. However, the Monday-evening mas remains the borough’s highlight, consistently drawing large crowds eager to parade with their chosen bands. Surprisingly, this year’s Arima Kiddies Carnival saw its best turnout in years, offering a rare bright spot in the borough’s carnival celebrations.

Mayaro J’Ouvert bands:

BalanceSkyhawk Bar – Pardy

Hilltop Bar – Good Good Spirit

Tonzz Café – Carry It

Aphrodasiac – Mayaro Sunrise

Concept Events – Great Wall

Rukshun – D Greatest Bend Over

HTH – Mission Mayhem

Rudolpho & Associates – Blue Devils

Sangre Grande J’Ouvert band results

1. Red River/Big Blood – Obelisk (221 points)

2. Junction Jamming (180 points)

3. Horizon J’Ouvert (173 points)

4. No Behaviour (161 points)