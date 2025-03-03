Red Force spinners bamboozle Bajans in Women Super50

Karishma Ramharack -

RED FORCE women gave Barbados a lesson in spin bowling – which they badly failed – in round four of the CG United Women's Super50 Cup, at St Paul's Sports Complex, Basseterre, St Kitts, on March 3.

After bundling out Barbados for a paltry 76 in 40.5 painstaking overs, Trinidad and Tobago stuttered a bit but reached their victory target for the loss of five wickets in 22 overs.

It was TT's third straight victory of the tournament after losing their opening match against Jamaica.

Earlier, veteran off-spinner Anisa Mohammed, 36, continued her excellent tournament with a miserly three wickets for 12 runs from her full complement. She has taken ten wickets so far for the tournament.

Off-spinner Samara Ramnath was equally destructive with three for 13 from ten overs. Skipper Karishma Ramharack (2/15) and Steffie Soogrim (2/2) shared the remaining wickets.

Barbados opener Kycia Knight (20 off 44 balls) and twin Kyshona Knight (23 off 61) were the only batters that got into double figures as TT put the clamps on their opposition.

There were only two boundaries, struck by Kycia, in the innings.

Four batters were dismissed without scoring.

In reply, TT were led by opener Djenaba Joseph who scored an unbeaten 27 off 54 balls (one boundary).

It was not all smooth sailing for Joseph as she lost her opening partner Shunelle Sawh for just ten.

However, she put on a 41-run stand with Britney Cooper which effectively ended the contest.

When Cooper fell for 17 off 31 balls (two fours) to a delivery by Theanny Herbert-Mayers, TT wobbled slightly with Lee-Ann Kirby (one), Mohammed (four) and Ramharack (zero) falling cheaply.

However, the meagre total was not enough to trouble TT as Joseph steered them across the line.

TT face Guyana in their final match of the preliminary phase on March 5.

At Conaree Sports Club, Guyana beat Windwards by seven wickets. After bowling out the Windward Islands for 97, led by a three-wicket haul from Plaffiana Millington, Guyana looked to be in trouble at 20/3.

However, Realeanna Grimmond (48 not out) and Shabika Gajnabi (32 not out) rescued them from danger, to close on 101/3 in 25 overs.

Scores: BARBADOS 76 (40.5 overs) - Kycia Knight 20, Kyshona Knight 23, Anisa Mohammed 3/12, Samara Ramnath 3/12, Karishma Ramharack (2/15) and Steffie Soogrim (2/2) vs TT 77/5 (22 overs) - Djenaba Joseph 27 not out, Britney Cooper 17, Theanny Herbert-Mayers 2/15, Keila Elliott 2/33.