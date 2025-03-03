N Touch
Poudre focuses on women's wellness for Sando J'Ouvert

Poudre J’Ouvert portrays The Spirit of the Dame Lorraine - Dancing through Adversity during the San Fernando J'Ouvert at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, Rienzi Kirton Highway, San Fernando on Carnival Monday. - Photo by Innis Francis
Poudre J'Ouvert used its 2025 performance to raise awareness of women's health issues, gender-based violence and their overall wellness at the San Fernando J'Ouvert stage at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts, Rienzi Kirton Highway, San Fernando, on March 3.

Titled The Spirit of the Dame Lorraine – Dancing Through Adversity, the showcase featured moko jumbies, dancers and, of course, the traditional Dame Lorraine character, all revelling to Machel Montano's Pardy as band staff sprayed coloured powder in the air through fire extinguisher canisters.

Within the display, masqueraders held up signs to raise awareness of women's health issues.

"Protect your chest, check your breast – early detection is always better," one read to raise breast cancer awareness.

Addressing cervical cancer, another said: "Don't take a chance, do the test – keep your cervix at its best."

Speaking about endometriosis, one poster read: "Endo's real, it's more than pain. Hear our voices, don't explain."

Tackling gender-based violence, one poster held by a male reveller read: "Strong men lift, they don't oppress – respect a woman, nothing less."

A female reveller also held a sign saying: "Respect's not earned when she says 'No,' It starts from 'Hello' just so you know!"

In 2024, the band also placed a modern twist to traditional Carnival characters, this time, a Whip Master.

The display was followed by the band's large crowd who crossed the stage dressed in an orange t-shirt and shorts to show their best whine for the judges.

Crossing around 8.45 am, they were the tenth band to take the stage. They were preceded by Rize J'Ouvert's Dawn of a New Day, Black Heart Production's Flag Nation, Anemics Carnival's Beyond the Milky Way, Jama Production's Remember When, D Image People's D Colours of Aura, CIP's Colours of Change, B Man and Lord Street Fusion Family Events' True Talk, No Effin Lie, and Phillip and Friends' Believe It or Not.

Bunji Garlin's Carry It joined Montano's Pardy as the bands' favourite song to cross the judging point with almost an even distribution among them for plays. Also being played was Blaka Dan's Blessings, albeit significantly less frequently.

