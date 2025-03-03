Police: 'Peaceful' morning during Port of Spain J'Ouvert

ACP Richard Smith. - File photo

GOLD Commander ACP Richard Smith said J’Ouvert in Port of Spain was incident free on March 3.

Speaking to Newsday at noon on March 3, he said there were no criminal incidents.

“We have road exercises at the major arteries into the Carnival venue and those were on from as early as 1 am. Officers were searching people as they entered the Carnival venue and a few knives and other sharp-edged objects were confiscated from them.

“If we were to charge all of them, it would take up so much time and resources, so we merely seized them and sent them on their way. There were no major incidents and we had a peaceful morning, and this was throughout the country.”

Snr Supt North Eastern Division Mervyn Edwards said the division was quiet and there were no untoward incidents.

