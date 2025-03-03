Police: No J'Ouvert-related crimes reported in South, Central

ACP Wayne Mystar, centre, speaks to media in 2023. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

There weren't any J'Ouvert-related criminal incidents reported up to mid-morning on March 3, according Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Wayne Mystar.

ACP Mystar and his team visited the Southern Academy for Performing Arts (SAPA) judging point for the San Fernando J'Ouvert around 9 am.

Speaking to Newsday, Mystar said several Carnival activities were happening across his jurisdiction including Cedros, Couva and Penal and "so far it is going quite well, incident-free."

"Police officers are out in their numbers ensuring that they preserve the peace."

A female police officer was seen escorting a reveller off the staging area along the Rienzi Kirton Highway shortly before Mystar's arrival, though it is unclear why. The young woman was not in handcuffs.

Last week, police expressed concern over the number of party trucks used in the revelry which applied for the requisite vehicle permits. These are to carry music/people and to access restricted areas.

Carnival gold commander ACP Richard Smith warned that inter-agency teams comprising police and licensing officers would be on the roads to enforce the law against those trucks which do not have the required permission. By the evening of February 28, there were 415 permits given out by the licensing office and at least 300 receiving route passes from the police.

Mystar said there had not been any trucks found in contravention of this so far.

"As a matter of fact, most persons who would have gotten their passes...persons are complying with the no glass bottles. However, if we see anyone with glass bottles we're going to seize it so we advise persons to be reminded there is a no-glass-bottle policy.

"Please do not come to the celebrations with glass bottles."

At SAPA, an officer was seen walking hastily in front of the judging station holding three glass bottles, presumably having seized them from errant patrons or masqueraders.

Mystar commended the turnout of officers on J'Ouvert morning and said heavy police presence could be expected for the duration of Carnival.

He advised the public to be mindful of their alcohol consumption after he said police needed to speak to people "who were so intoxicated they didn't know where they was."

"Watch your alcohol content. Operate in groups and enjoy yourself."