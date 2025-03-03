Panorama ties: A chance for a new judging system?

The number of ties in recent Panorama competitions have aroused public discussion. Some think this offers an opportunity to examine the current adjudication system.

This, however, signals to Pan Trinbago’s president Beverley Ramsey-Moore that the standard of play has increased.

The number of ties does not worry her, she said in a phone interview on February 24. She added a lot of bands tied and in 2011.

“All of a sudden, ties have become a problem. I don’t know why people are really going off on this? I think it is a non-issue.”

Ramsey-Moore said there was a judging system, a criteria and judges do not have conversations before points are given.

“The highest and lowest are being thrown out. The alternate score is being thrown out and, therefore, if it ends up being a tie, I don’t see a problem with it at all.

“What it says to me, is that the standard of music is extremely high and that is a good thing for pan,” she said.

Professor and pan player Dr Mia Gormandy-Benjamin also said the standard of music had increased.

But she believes this is an opportunity to revise the current adjudication system.

“A lot of people assume bands are tied because judges decided to sit and do so. That is not what happens.

“The judges all submit their points, individually, and the highest and lowest scores are knocked out. It then leaves the three middle scores and those are added.

“Many times the ties are a result of the mesh.”

However, she supported Ramsey-Moore’s statement that it showed the competition’s high standard.

“All bands are coming so good, at such high quality, the marks are so close. Let us just say you have three judges and one gave 96, 97 and 98 but the other judge gave the same points but in a different order of the bands, and then the third judge did the same thing, those three bands will tie.

“You will have a three-way tie at that point in time. It could be that the judges did not intend to tie them but it is the system of judging that allows for the ties.”

The current adjudication has been used for some time and now that the standard has been raised so high, it would not hurt to revisit the system, to find the best way to avoid the ties, Gormandy-Benjamin said.

She thinks a discussion is necessary before Carnival 2026.

But on April 12, the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) is expected to host a round-table discussion on Panorama judging.

The university has been doing research on different judging systems, she added.

“Now that the standard is being raised so high, we need to ask, ‘How can the judging system match the progress of the competition?’

“The reason we are having this discussion is because of the amazing progress pan has made. Sometimes when we get to discussing judging and, it is like, ‘Oh gosh, we fighting down and we this.

“But it is actually a positive thing because everything has evolved tremendously over time and, so the judging system also has to evolve.”

It was not a criticism but more of a what-can-we-do-to-be-better moving forward, she said.

Bp Renegades’ president Colin Greaves also acknowledged the increased number of ties happening among bands.

This was a direct result of the improved quality and standard at which bands have been executing, he said in a phone interview.

“When you think about all of the investment that has been made into arrangers in particular and pannists over the past couple decades.

“You have music programmes at the University of the West Indies (UWI), you have UTT offering a pan programme and also courses on arranging. One of their student’s projects is a UTT Panorama of sorts.

“You now have where these up-and-coming arrangers are all training extensively, studying formally and getting a real sense of exposure to understanding the judging rubric and satisfying the requirements of the rubric.”

Bands are judged by four criteria: arrangement (40), performance (40), tonal quality (ten) and rhythm (ten).

He said most bands score nine out of ten in a final because their pans would have been tuned the morning of competition.

Bands also score highly in rhythm because they ensure their rhythm sections are as tight as possible for a final.

The arrangement category is further subdivided into introduction, re-harmonisation, harmonisation and motivic development.

For formally-trained musicians those were simple elements they could “tick the boxes on,” he said.

Greaves said about 20 years ago there was a clear disparity between “good arrangers” and “great arrangers” who satisfied the requirements of the scoresheet.

Bands were now also scoring high in arrangement as well as performance because its members were being formally trained in execution, clarity and drills.

“It is no surprise that most bands would score very close as well in performance with that being commonplace among most bands now.”

While everyone was allowed to have their opinions, many did not sit in the judges’ seat, he added.

People heard differently depending on where they sat in the Savannah, he said.

There was also no “shortage of consideration” when it came to revising the current adjudication system as Pan Trinbago hosted regular fora with judges, arrangers and bandleaders to critique the system.

“It is easy to say revise the system but revise it to what?” he asked.

Even in devising a new system, organisers had to be careful not to stifle creativity or put arrangers in a box, he said.

“There are bands that don’t change their key, there are bands that avoid minor keys, there are bands that do a lot of modulation and syncopation, there are bands that do a lot of runs, there are bands that have tenor, cello, bass, double seconds or guitar solos.

“And there are bands that don’t have any. When you are now evaluating something that is so subjectively fluid and in a creative space like Carnival you have to be very, very careful as to how rigid you make the system.”

Greaves said if too much of an academic lens was applied to the system it could exclude people who are not academically trained.

He said Len “Boogsie” Sharpe may not be academically trained but his genius could not be denied.

“He may not follow the structure of how a UWI or UTT student may follow the structure of a song, his song may not follow the typical tenets of someone formally trained but you can’t also undervalue that that is beautiful because it is art, music and self-expression.

“There should be a wide range of fluidity in the guardrails of how much an arranger feels free to express himself without feeling like they are suppressed by an adjudication system,” Greaves said.

Yet he agreed more could be done to advance the judging system.

“I must acknowledge Pan Trinbago has been doing a lot of work with the judges, arrangers and others. There are multiple workshops people are invited to to have conversations with the judges to understand what they are looking for, what they see, what they hear.

“What do they consider good, what do they consider excellent, very good, how do you evaluate things that are so different.”

Possibly the fraternity needs to find a way to give judges more autonomy so at the end clear winners could be determined to appease the masses.

He admitted there were a lot of ties happening and people had the misconception that something nefarious was happening.

“When we look at the fraternity right now, there are more bands than ever before and a higher quality of music.

“There is a lot of growth in the industry but we all have to accept that win, lose or draw, pan must be the winner at the end of the day.

“Regardless of how we personally feel about the results, what we put out there must always be in support of the fraternity and we must remember the judges’ decisions are final.

“These are professionals who put their career, necks and knowledge on the line for the sake of participating and furthering this great cultural activity.”

