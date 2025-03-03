House of Jacqui scores hat-trick in Couva Kiddies Carnival

A wolf from the the section White Spirit Wolves from Ecclesville AC School appeared on stage at Couva Kiddies Carnival. -

San Fernando-based House of Jacqui, led by veteran bandleader Jacqui Koon How, registered a hat-trick of wins for Band of the Year in the Kiddies Carnival organised by the Couva Carnival Committee(CCC). For added measure, her winning band, Spectrum of Life, captured all the individual titles on offer.

Nine bands and an assortment of individual characters presented an eye-catching display of colourful and creative portrayals which were roundly applauded by the largest crowd in years to witness Couva Kiddies Carnival.

CCC chairman Ramchand Rajbal Maraj, praised the bandleaders for the high standard of mas presented by the bands.

“We can safely say 2025 is one of the best years of kiddies carnival in Couva. It’s definitely the largest crowd in recent times. We are thrilled to see so many families enjoying the mas and having a great time,” Rajbal Maraj said.

Placing second in the Band of the Year competition was Kalifa Williams and Associates, coming out of McBean, Couva, with its portrayal of If Sailors Could Fly. In third position was Fyzabad Apex Stars with I Come Out To Play.

House of Jacqui’s Zane Rock, portraying Storm, was crowned King of the Bands; with Netanya Philip taking the Queen of the Band title.

House of Jacqui won the Male Individual of the Year with Zachary Ahay Cooper’s portrayal of Golden Son of God. Kaliah Noel took the Female Individual of the Year with Her Majesty Queen of Rose as the band copped the top six spots in this category.

Couva Kiddies Carnival 2025 RESULTS:

Band of the Year:

House of Jacqui - Spectrum of Life Kalifa & Associates- If Sailors Could Fly Fyzabad Apex Stars - I Come Out To Play Elizabeth Lucas Children Production - Exotic Carivog International - Tribute Kandy Krush - Carry It

King of the Bands:

Zane Rocke: Storm, House of Jacqui Keifer Williams McMillan: Mad Bull Fever, Kalifa Williams & Associates Yuriel Young: Mr Monopoly, Fyzabad Apex Stars

Queen of the Bands:

Natanya Phillip: Trinidad & Tobago, The Island That Is Real Michaela Garr: Queen of Hearts, Fyzabad Apex Stars Kanya Williams McMillan

Individual of the Year (Male):

Zachary Ahay Cooper - Golden Son of God, House of Jacqui King Noel. - Mystic Sun Dancer, House of Jacqui Khadir Bateau - Kite Season, Kalifa Williams & Associates

Individual of the Year (Female):

Kaliah Noel - Her Majesty Queen of Rose, House of Jacqui Nikita Johnson - Harvest, House of Jacqui Celine Hospedales - Flight of the Scarlet Ibis, House of Jacqui

