Hinds: Border security remains a priority

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. FILE PHOTO - Angelo Marcelle

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says his ministry continues to work on strengthening border control and security. This remains a priority of the government regardless of the situation with Venezuela and Guyana, he added.

Hinds was responding to questions from Newsday on March 3, two days after a Venezuelan Coast Guard vessel entered Guyana's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) on the morning of March 1, drawing condemnation from both the Guyanese and US governments.

Asked whether TT was tightening border controls for an expected influx of Venezuelans fleeing political and economic strife in their homeland, Hinds said border security remains a priority quite apart from any considerations of what is happening in or with other countries.

“It is in this regard that we have expended millions of dollars through our immigration division to put in machine-readable passports and other technology. We are now moving to ePassports, with all the security features thereon.

"All of the measures and training we have spent money on through the immigration division, are to improve on our relations with the rest of Caricom, our parity of legislation with the rest of Caricom, our collective decisions with Caricom, our sharing of intelligence with Caricom and other countries, all of them designed to improve our border control and management.

>

“We have equally expended tremendous amounts of money on our maritime and aerial assets to ensure that our border security is enhanced.”

Newsday asked if government was monitoring the situation between Venezuela and Guyana for potential conflict. “I think you should direct those questions to the Minister of Foreign (and Caricom) Affairs. I am responsible for national security affairs of TT in TT. Matters outside which may have to do with our foreign affairs and our relations with other countries should be directed to Minister (Dr Amery) Browne.”

Hinds gave a similar answer to the question of whether the Defence Force would support Guyana if such military support was needed. Asked whether TT would allow US troops to be stationed here in case of conflict, Hinds said, “That is a matter of our international relations and whether that has become in the past, or may come in the future, a worthy consideration, that is a matter best directed to our Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs.”

On March 2, Newsday contacted Browne for comments and he referred all questions to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Acting Prime Minister Stuart Young said on March 2, "Trinidad and Tobago's position is that we fully support Guyana's sovereignty, and we advocate for and encourage the application of, and abide by the Argyle accord."

The Joint Declaration of Argyle for Dialogue and Peace between Guyana and Venezuela, was signed on December 14, 2023, where both South American states agreed to use international law and diplomatic means to address the controversy and to refrain from escalating the conflict.

UNC MP David Lee, asked for his thoughts on the situation between the two countries, said the Opposition condemned the acts by Venezuela's coast guard in the strongest manner.

“What has been reported by the Guyana government of a Venezuelan naval vessel entering their territorial waters is a worrying and disturbing situation.

“When I evaluate the timing of this act, I am hoping this is not a signal that (Venezuelan) President Maduro is sending to (American) President Trump, where the latter's administration recently reinstated sanctions on the Maduro administration."

>

Lee said he hoped the government especially the energy minister, would condemn the actions taken by Maduro in the strongest manner.

“One would remember only a few days ago this same minister of energy had called Maduro a 'world leader'.

“We have always said that we should not have placed our energy future in the hands of this Venezuelan government and we should have been aggressively drilling within our own territorial boundaries over the past ten years.”