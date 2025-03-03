Eustace, Omalo crowned king, queen of Carnival

Curtis Eustace, portraying Spirit of 'D' Gasparee Cave, which won him the King of Carnival title at Dimanche Gras on Sunday at the Queen's Park Savannah. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

CURTIS Eustace’s Spirit of ‘D’ Gaspree Cave and Roxanne Omalo’s Sirena, Mistress of the Seas dazzled the audience and judges at Dimanche Gras, earning them the Carnival King and Queen titles, an SUV and cash prizes on March 2.

Eustace copped his tenth title with an eerily striking display, amassing 447 points, just two points ahead of Fareid Carvalho whose costume Dralozo, A Being From the Sun, placed second.

Erron Sookdeo, who placed ninth in the semifinals, sealed third, parading An African Drummer for 432 points. Joseph Lewis, last year's winner, finished 11th.

Omalo defended her crown as the Carnival queen, scoring 443 points, narrowly ahead of the semifinal leader Rana Kandoo’s 439 points with Maiya, Goddess of Creation, and Cherry Ann Valere, who finished third with Solaria Firebird of Light and Life on 429 points.

Eustace, Omalo, and Calypso Monarch Helon Francis, each won an SUV along with cash prizes.

Francis returned to the top, winning his second title with To Whom It May Be, delivering a powerful social and political commentary that resonated with the audience, while fending off strong challenges from former monarchs, including Karene Asche and defending champion Machel Montano.