Epic Carnival cruise lands in city

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell cuts the ribbon to officially welcome Epic Carnival Experience cruise to TT, at left is Minister of Works Rohan Sinanan, while at right is Jonathon Mack, CEO of Epic Carnival Experience, and other officials and stakeholders. -

The Epic Carnival Experience 2025: "Trinidad's Premium All-Inclusive Carnival Experience" on board Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Rhapsody of the Seas docked in Port of Spain with 1,200 visitors on February 28.

The visitors, who departed from San Juan, Puerto Rico, were welcomed by officials from Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts (MTCA) and Tourism Trinidad, Ministry of Works and Transport, and the Port of Spain City Corporation.

The visitors enjoyed a taste of Trinidad and Tobago’s cuisine and culture and posed for photos with Carnival characters. They were also entertained by youth pan ensemble En ToTo, a media release said.

The Carnival cruise was a collaborative effort between the MTCA and Epic Carnival Experience, owned and operated by Jonathon Mack, the release said.

At the welcome ceremony Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell emphasised the importance of strategic partnerships like Epic Carnival Experience in strengthening TT’s position as a global Carnival hub.

“The return of Rhapsody of the Seas as a charter for Epic Carnival Experience is a significant achievement. It highlights the power of our Carnival product and demonstrates the potential for continued growth in this sector. We are committed to working with industry leaders to expand our reach and ensure that visitors continue to choose TT for the ultimate Carnival and year-round experiences,” he said in the release.

In his opening remarks, Mack announced Epic Carnival Experience has officially been renewed for 2026, 2027, and 2028. The event first stop here was for Carnival 2023.

In response, mayor of Port of Spain Chinua Alleyne welcomed the Epic Carnival Experience to the city, and urged the organisers to dock a day or two earlier for the future calls in order to experience the re-enactment of the Kambule riots, which takes place before dawn on Carnival Friday. He said this would allow visitors to have a greater understanding and appreciation for the history and origination of TT’s Carnival.

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan also welcomed the cruise and said the port is pleased to host the vessel over the Carnival period.

Guests aboard the Epic Carnival Experience had access to various Carnival events, a private J’Ouvert celebration, live performances by soca and dancehall legends, interactive cultural workshops, unlimited gourmet dining and premium drinks, as well as on-board amenities which included a casino, duty-free shopping and 24-hour room service, the release said.

The Epic Carnival Experience also offers passengers an extended Carnival Cooldown in Tobago on Ash Wednesday whic featuring a beach party before the ship returns to Puerto Rico, the release said.

It said ,"This reinforces TT’s dual-island appeal as a premier cultural destination. With its seamless blend of adventure and cultural exploration, this experience proposes to redefine the way travellers – and the world – experience Trinidad’s Carnival.

The MTCA in collaboration with its key stakeholders, said it remains committed to expanding partnerships and enhancing the country’s visibility on the global tourism stage.

