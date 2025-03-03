CWI, Canoc bosses promote cricket in Peru

Dario Barthley, CEO of BMP Sports (centre), Mohan Vaswani, vice president Cricket Peru (left) and Cricket West Indies president Dr Kishore Shallow, talk in Peru. - Photo courtesy CWI

LIMA: Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dr Kishore Shallow, along with president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) Keith Joseph recently paid a visit to Peru to discuss and promote international collaboration for cricket ahead of the highly anticipated 2027 Pan American Games.

During the three-day visit from February 21 to 23, Shallow and Joseph also met with president of the Peruvian Olympic Committee (POC) Renzo Manyari Velazco; former POC president José Quinones González; CEO of BMP Sports Dario Barthley and Mohan Vaswani, vice-president of Cricket Peru.

The discussions focused on advancing cricket development in Peru, fostering collaborative training programs, and creating exchange initiatives to enhance the sport’s presence in the region.

The delegation also explored strategies for building the necessary infrastructure to support cricket’s growth, ensuring that the sport is well-positioned for inclusion in the 2027 Pan Am Games.

The engagement was initiated by CANOC, with Joseph emphasising the significance of CWI’s involvement.

“The impact of West Indies cricket across the globe is well known.

“Having Cricket West Indies involved in the effort to bring cricket to the Pan Am Games is crucial. This preliminary engagement marks a significant step toward realising that dream,” Joseph said.

Dr Shallow lauded the discussions, and was optimistic that cricket would be included in the 2027 Pan Am Games.

“As part of CWI’s strategic plan for 2024–2027, expanding our market and accessing new developmental opportunities are critical priorities. Peru presents excellent prospects, and both parties stand to benefit from collaboration,” Shallow said.

“With the Pan Am Games on the horizon, we are enthusiastic about cricket’s inclusion. CWI is fully committed and prepared to play a key role in bringing this vision to life—not just for the Pan Am Games, but also as a stepping stone to the 2028 Olympics.”

The visit to Peru marks an important milestone in strengthening ties between the Caribbean and South America, paving the way for cricket’s inclusion on one of the region’s biggest sporting stages.