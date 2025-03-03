Colour takes centre stage at Chaguanas J'Ouvert

Revellers enjoy the fun at Chaguanas J'Ouvert, Ramsaran Street, on March 3. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

Thousands of people filled Ramsaran St, Chaguanas, on March 3 for J’Ouvert 2025.

Music, tradition and, above all, a lot of colours took centre stage as several bands paraded in front of the judges from dawn until mid-morning.

Participants and visitors had a great time with paint, coloured powders and water to the rhythm of soca and calypso.

Traditional bands such as Candy J’Ouvert, J’Ouvert Junkiez and newcomer TNT Limers, mostly represented by Latinos, were the attraction of the parade.

Security forces guarded every corner of the town for the enjoyment of all attendees.

At the end of the day, no criminal incidents were reported.