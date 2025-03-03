Carnival
Carnival Kings and Queens wow at Dimanche Gras
Newsday Reporter
4 Hrs Ago
Ravi Lakhan's portrayal of the Midnight Robber – Lord of the Darkness in the original category of the senior King of Carnival competition earned him fourth place. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
THE Kings and Queens of Carnival delighted the Dimanche Gras crowd as they paraded in their colourful, spectacular costumes at the Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain on March 2.
Curtis Eustace’s Spirit of 'D' Gaspree Cave and Roxanne Omalo’s Sirena – Mistress of the Seas captured the hearts of the audience and judges. The pair went on to cop the revered titles, SUV's and cash prizes.
Eustace managed to achieve the incredible feat of winning his tenth title having attained 447 points in total, just two points more than his fellow competitor Fareid Carvalho who placed second with his costume Dralozo – A Being From the Sun.
Despite Rana Kandoo's Maiya, Goddess of Creation leading the charge during the semifinal leg of the competition, Omalo successfully defended her crown having scoring 443 points.
Newsday photographer Jeff K Mayers was on hand to cover the event and brought back these images.
>
Curtis Eustace beat all his competitors to place first with Spirit of 'D' Gasparee Cave in the creative topical category of the senior King of Carnival competition on March 2. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Roxanne Omalo's portrayal of Sirena – Mistress of the Seas in the fantasy category of the senior Queen of Carnival competition earned her the coveted first place spot. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell crowns the new King of Carnival Curtis Eustace who won his tenth title on March 2. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell crowns the Queen of Carnival Roxanne Omalo on March 2. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
From left Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell, King of Carnival Curtis Eustace, Queen of Carnival Roxanne Omalo, TTCBA vice president Roslind Gabriel, NCC CEO Keiba Mottley and TTCBA president Mark Ayen at Dimanche Gras which took place at Queens' Park Savannah, Port of Spain on March 2. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Fareid Carvalho placed second with his portrayal Dralozo – A Being From The Sun in the original category of the senior King of Carnival competition on Dimanche Gras night held at the Queens' Park Savannah, Port of Spain on March 2. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Errol Sookdeo placed third with his portrayal of An African Drummer in the creative category of the senior King of Carnival competition on March 2. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Keston Benthum portrays Notsek Bardo in the creative topical category of the senior King of Carnival competition. He earned ninth place with his creative display. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Joseph Lewis placed eleventh portraying Jaixue Shenlong – Guardian of the Universe in the fantasy category of the senior King of Carnival competition. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
>
Nicole Hercules placed third with her portrayal of De Tiger Butterfly in the creative topical category of the senior Queen of Carnival competition. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Liesha Mc Eachine portrays Espirit De Liberte (The hunted jab from Caroni sugar estates) in the historical category of the senior Queen of Carnival competition on Dimanche Gras night. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Second place winner Rana Kandoo portrayed Maiya – Goddess of Creation in the original category of the senior Queen of Carnival competition. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Shynel Brizan portrays Queen Adelaide Dison in the African category of the senior Queen of Carnival competition. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Shynel Brizan portrays Queen Adelaide Dison in the African category of the senior Queen of Carnival competition. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers
Comments
"Carnival Kings and Queens wow at Dimanche Gras"