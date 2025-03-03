Carnival Kings and Queens wow at Dimanche Gras

Ravi Lakhan's portrayal of the Midnight Robber – Lord of the Darkness in the original category of the senior King of Carnival competition earned him fourth place. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE Kings and Queens of Carnival delighted the Dimanche Gras crowd as they paraded in their colourful, spectacular costumes at the Grand Stand, Queen's Park Savannah in Port of Spain on March 2.

Curtis Eustace’s Spirit of 'D' Gaspree Cave and Roxanne Omalo’s Sirena – Mistress of the Seas captured the hearts of the audience and judges. The pair went on to cop the revered titles, SUV's and cash prizes.

Eustace managed to achieve the incredible feat of winning his tenth title having attained 447 points in total, just two points more than his fellow competitor Fareid Carvalho who placed second with his costume Dralozo – A Being From the Sun.

Despite Rana Kandoo's Maiya, Goddess of Creation leading the charge during the semifinal leg of the competition, Omalo successfully defended her crown having scoring 443 points.

Newsday photographer Jeff K Mayers was on hand to cover the event and brought back these images.

