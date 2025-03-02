Valencia man killed in road traffic accident

A 73-year-old man is now dead after he was hit by a car on the Eastern Main Road on the night of March 1.

The man has been identified as Frank Atherton of Swan Quarry Extension, Valencia.

Police said at about 8.50 pm on March 1, Parbatee Mootelal was driving her white Nissan AD wagon along with her two daughters and her husband east along the Eastern Main Road when, as she reached near the pillars, she suddenly saw a person appear directly in front of her vehicle.

She told police she hit the brakes, but it was too late. She hit the man later identified as Atherton.

The impact was so great that it shattered her windscreen and caused damage to the bonnet of her car.

The body was observed by a district medical officer and was ordered removed to the Sangre Grande mortuary for safekeeping, pending an autopsy.