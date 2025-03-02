UWI student wears Miss Central Trinidad crown

Naysa Semper wears her crown with grace after winning the Miss Central Trinidad title on March 1. Other contestants are (from left) Khalayah Adolphus, fourth; Janaya Medina, second; Keira Rampaul, third. - Photo courtesy Couva Carnival Committee

NINETEEN-YEAR old Naysa Semper, a student in criminology at The University of the West Indies (UWI), St. Augustine, captured the prestigious title of Miss Central Trinidad when the Couva Carnival Committee (CCC) staged its Queen Pageant at the Couva Car Park on March 1.

A radiant Semper, sponsored by entertainment centre, Club Cassava, also copped three of the individual prizes on offer, Best Gown, Best Costume and Best Passion Platform.

Janaya Medina (Miss Camden Stores) was first runner-up; Keira Rampaul (Miss Rollin Tyre Importers) was second runner-up; while Khalayah Adolphus was third-runner-up.

“I am elated to take home this prestigious title. I put in a lot of hard work and long hours for the show. I always try to do my best in whatever endeavour I’m involved in,” explained Semper, a part-time nail technician who was taking home her fourth pageant title for 2025.

As to her studies in criminology, Semper said she has always had an enquiring mind and a keen eye for detail, noting that she hoped to specialise in crime scene investigations.

CCC chairman Ramchand Rajbal Maharaj said the pageant contestants were all winners in their own right as they thrilled the large crowd with a spectacular show.

“I want to thank all our sponsors for making this event an eagerly-anticipated one,” he said.

Sponsors include Ramlagan’s General Hardware, Touch & Taste Restaurant, Global Trinity and Virgo Consultants.

The Miss Central Trinidad Queen Pageant was co-ordinated by Marcia Merrick-Mohammed.

Individual prizes:

People’s Choice - Meg-Anne Lalla(Miss New India Assurance)

Best Gown - Naysa Semper

Best Costume - Naysa Semper

Miss Photogenic - Janaya Medina

Sh’nyk Prince(Miss Metro Hotel)

Best Passion Platform - Naysa Semper