UTT pan, Carnival arts conference begins March 6

Ray Holman, right, performing with Tony Woodruffe. - File photo

The 11th Steelpan Carnival Arts Conference is among events being hosted by Carnival Film Screenings at the University of Trinidad and Tobago's (UTT) National Academy for Performing Arts (NAPA), Frederick Street, Port of Spain Campus in celebration of Carnival 2025.

An ongoing screening of Carnival films and videos which continues until April 8 is being held in the reception area of the Keate Street entrance of the academy. The daily screenings will run for eight-plus hours. The material is provided by the National Archives of TT and Visual Art and Production Ltd, a media release said.

The video installation is accessible to the public during opening hours and provides an additional Carnival attraction and travel destination in Port of Spain, the release said.

Another major event being undertaken by the International Carnival Conference Committee and UTT's Academy of Arts, Letters, Culture and Public Affairs is the 11th Steelpan Carnival Art Conference.

The conference is themed Famalay! Carnival, Interconnection and Reconnection; Cultural Cadence: Steelpan, Calypso and Mas and the Global Diaspora Connection and takes place March 6-8.

The conference will explore the vibrant tapestry of Caribbean culture and its impact on a global scale, the release said.

Carnival Film Screenings will make a presentation on March 7 at 5 pm.

The conference will feature a diverse array of programming, including scholarly papers, film presentations, interactive workshops, and ample opportunities for networking among artists, academics, and enthusiasts. Participants will delve into discussions that celebrate the rich traditions of pan, calypso, and mas while examining contemporary issues and innovations within these art forms, the release said.

Some presenters include Ray Holman, Dr Dawn Batson, Ansel Wong, D Alberto, and Christopher Laird, who will share their expertise and experience in pan, calypso, the Carnival diaspora, and recording our histories.

Next on April 27, at Apwe Kanival, an annual event hosted by the Carnival Studies Department, Carnival Film Screenings will host Q&A sessions with local artists and filmmakers who will present Carnival-themed films.

This event is also open to the public.

Carnival Film Screenings connects with spaces to screen artisan films documenting and promoting Carnival culture at Caribbean festivals globally, the release said.

The aim is to attract an audience interested in learning more about authentic cultural experiences and festivals of the region.

The first event was held at The Gate Picturehouse, Notting Hill Cinema for the London Carnival in August 2024. Then in Tobago during October’s Carnival 2024 at the Scarborough Library.

The organisers thanked Jackie Hinkson for permitting use of his artworks on the covers of the Tobago and now Trinidad Film Guide that details the three events and is available online.

For more info: visit https://www.facebook.com/carnivalfilmscreenings for regular updates.