US warns Venezuela over new threat in Guyana border dispute

In this file photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, centre, and Guyana's President Irfaan Ali shake hands during the CELAC Summit in Buccament Bay, St Vincent and the Grenadines on March 1, 2024. - AFP PHOTO

The long-standing territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana took a dramatic turn on March 1 when an armed Venezuelan patrol ship reportedly entered Guyana's waters and its personnel "threatened" workers on a US oil company's facility, triggering international concerns between the neighbouring countries.

In response, the US Department of State's Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs took to X on March 1 in support of Guyana.

A post said: "Venezuelan naval vessels threatening ExxonMobil's floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit is unacceptable and a clear violation of Guyana's internationally recognised maritime territory."

It added, "Further provocation will result in consequences for the Maduro regime. The United States reaffirms its support for Guyana's territorial integrity and the 1899 arbitral award." The post was shared by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Earlier, Guyana's president Dr Irfaan Ali addressed the nation, saying at around 7 am on March 1, a Venezuelan Coast Guard (CG) ship had entered Guyana's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The president added it approached multiple assets, including the offshore platform Prosperity FPSO (Floating Production Storage and Offloading).

"The patrol vessel transmitted a radio message declaring that the FPSO was operating in what it termed 'disputed international waters' before continuing its course in a southwesterly direction towards other FPSOs," Ali said in the address.

"Let me be unequivocal: Guyana's maritime boundaries are recognised under international law, and this incursion is a matter of grave concern."

The address was also streamed on social media platforms.

Ali assured the public that the Guyanese government was not acting precipitously.

"We are addressing this situation with the seriousness and responsibility that it requires."

Ali said Guyana had already summoned the Venezuelan ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, registering a strong protest over the "incursion."

He said Guyana's embassy in Caracas was instructed to file a formal protest with the Venezuelan government.

Apart from the US, Ali said Guyana has informed international partners like the UK, France, the Caribbean Community (Caricom), the UN, the Commonwealth, and the Organization of American States (OAS).

"We continue to work with other neighbours, Brazil, at the military level and at the level of the state."

Ali said the government already engaged legal teams to inform the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ).

The Essequibo region, which is rich in natural resources, is at the centre of the long-running territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana.

Tensions have increased owing to new offshore oil and gas finds in and around the disputed area.

Caricom cautions Venezuela

A statement from Caricom said such acts of aggression and provocation are contrary to international law and the 2023 Argyle Declaration.

The declaration refers to an agreement by leaders of both Venezuela and Guyana not to use nor threaten to use force, directly or indirectly, in any dispute between them but to rely on international law including the 1966 Geneva Agreement in their dispute over the Essequibo region.

Caricom accused Venezuela of initiating the "provocative incident," which was against the agreed commitment of Caricom and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to ensure that the Caribbean region remains a zone of peace.

"It is critical that there be a peaceful resolution of the border controversy as is expected under the International Court of Justice, which already has conduct over the dispute."

"Against this backdrop, Caricom calls on Venezuela to order the urgent removal of the vessel from Guyana's waters and further, to refrain from engaging with the FPSO platforms, as has been reported."

The statement added that what is required now, more than ever, is patience, calm, and non-provocation on both sides.

"As was contemplated in the Argyle Declaration, a resolution of this controversy remains entirely possible without any acts of provocation or aggression," the statement said.

"Caricom reiterates its well-known position which is unequivocal and unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana."

The Organization of American States (OAS) also threw support behind Guyana and condemned the alleged action by the Venezuelans.

A media statement said the OAS general secretariat unequivocally condemned the actions of Venezuelan naval vessels.

"Such acts of intimidation constitute a clear violation of international law, undermine regional stability, and threaten the principles of peaceful coexistence between nations. The OAS reiterates its steadfast support for Guyana's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said.

"The Venezuelan regime must immediately cease all aggressive manoeuvres that could escalate tensions in the region. The general secretariat urges the Venezuelan regime to adhere to respect ongoing international legal processes, including the adjudication of the territorial dispute before the International Court of Justice."

It added that any attempt to use coercion or force to alter established borders is unacceptable and contrary to the fundamental principles of the OAS Charter and international law in general.

"We call on the international community to remain vigilant and to stand in defence of the rule of law and regional security."

Venezuela: Claims baseless

In its defence, Venezuela rejected Ali's accusations and all accusations against the Spanish-speaking country.

The Venezuelan government issued a statement condemning the Guyana president's remarks and labelled him "the Caribbean's Zelenskyy," referring to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The government accused Ali of trying to generate conflict in this region through "dangerous provocations," saying his claims were baseless.

The statement justified the Venezuelan presence, saying the waters do not form part of Guyanese territory since it is a maritime zone pending delimitation in accordance with international law.

"The remarks of Irfaan Ali, the Caribbean Zelenskyy, are full of inaccuracies, falsehoods and contradictions, in his eagerness to disrupt the peace and tranquillity of our region by sowing the seeds of a dangerous conflict," the statement said.

"This new provocation seeks to escalate and disrupt our region as a zone of peace, and responds to the war-mongering interests of ExxonMobil, with the public backing of pathetic figures such as Luis Almagro and Ivan Duque." Almagro is a former secretary general of the OAS and Duque is the former president of Colombia.

>

The statement said it is unacceptable and constitutes a serious violation of international law that Guyana disposes itself of a territory over which there is a dispute.

"Even worse, it disposes a sea that has yet to be delimited, granting illegal concessions for the exploitation of energy resources, while systematically evading its international obligations under the 1966 Geneva Agreement, the sole legal mechanism governing the territorial dispute between the two nations," the statement said.

"Venezuela demands that Guyana stop dodging this agreement and fulfil its commitments to seek a negotiated, peaceful, practical and mutually satisfactory solution, as established by this binding instrument."

Venezuela emphasised that it would continue to defend its historical and legal rights over the Essequibo area.

The statement added, "Against the threats of conflict launched by the Caribbean Zelenskyy, in complicity with his international war-mongering network from the global north, Venezuela denounces this aggression and ratifies that it will deploy its Bolivarian diplomacy, firmly, in defence of peace, sovereignty and the dignity of its people."

Venezuela also called for the convening of the Argyle mechanism, an international body intended to facilitate a peaceful resolution to the territorial dispute.

The statement ended with the words, "The sun rises over the Essequibo."