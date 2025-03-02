[UPDATED] Exodus edges Renegades, wins Panorama large-band final

Members of Republic Bank Exodus during their performance of Too Own Way by Aaron "Voice" St Louis at the Panorama large-band final, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on March 1. Exodus scored 288 points to take it's first victory in the last 20 years. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

REPUBLIC Bank Exodus is the 2025 National Panorama large band conventional winner. The Tunapuna-based band won the title after an over 20-year drought.

Exodus' arrangement of Aaron “Voice” St Louis' Too Own Way earned 288 points at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on March 1.

The band last won the competition in 2004 playing the late The Original De Fosto’s Pandora.

Manager Ainsworth Mohammed became emotional trying to explain how it felt to win after two decades.

He said to media following the results, “This is just fantastic. I was always positive.”

He said even though the band led the preliminaries and the semifinals, it was the finals that mattered. He could not verbalise what the win meant after 21 years with tears quickly filling his eyes.

“I know this time there was no way they could have stopped it.”

Rehearsals were the key to the band's win, he added.

The band plans to celebrate in many ways, he said.

Asked if the band could do it again in 2026, Mohammed said certainly and that there were plans to win for the next 21 years.

The 2024 joint winners bp Renegades and Massy Trinidad All Stars went separate ways. Renegades placed second with 285 points for its arrangement of Machel Montano’s Bet Meh. Its arranger Duvone Stewart rode in on a horse to illustrate Bet Meh. All Stars placed eight, also playing Bet Meh, with 279 points.

Exodus denied bp Renegades its dream of accomplishing a hat-trick in the competition after having won in 2023 and 2024.

San Fernando’s Heritage Petroleum Skiffle Steel Orchestra received 283 points with its arrangement of Voice's Retro to place third.

First Citizens Supernovas Steel Orchestra’s version of Kes’ Cocoa Tea earned fourth place with 282 points.

There were ties in the sixth and ninth place which resulted in a strong reaction from the audience when results were announced shortly after 1 am on March 2.

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore said the ties indicated that the standard of pan was now so high.

The number of ties in the competition’s various categories generated public debate.

Ties could not be stopped as the judges did not know the results until it was announced, she told Newsday on March 2, after results were announced.

“What ties says to me is that the standard is extremely high. The judges themselves are finding it so hard to separate the bands,” she said.

Asked if Pan Trinbago might have to look at a new adjudication system, Ramsey-Moore said it was worth considering.

She suggested possibly using decimal points but that that was a decision for the entire pan body.

“What I know is that our system is extremely fair. Three scores are thrown out which is the highest, the lowest and then there is an alternate score.

“Then we take the average in the middle, the means score. It is a very fair system. So maybe the decimal point might help in situations like this,” she said.

Ramsey-Moore said Pan Trinbago had declared there was no season for pan and its constant events and work in panyards led to a resurgence.

This was one of the measurements which showed that 2025 was a successful pan season, she said.

Exodus' players could be heard celebrating loudly during the interview.

“I am so proud of the hard work of the team: Pan Trinbago’s central executive, regional executive and the entire events committee.”

She thanked the sponsors and executive champions for executing a “superb event.”

TT’s youth had come alive all because of what was happening in the pan movement, she added.

The event ran smoothly from its 7 pm start time. There was no intermission which saw all ten bands completing the competition at midnight.

Star power assisted some of the bands with Kes joining Supernovas and Voice and SuperBlue accompanying Skiffle on stage. Ultimate Soca Champion Blaka Dan also joined Shell Invaders on stage.

Final band of the Renegades closed the competition and its arranger Duvone Stewart rode in on a horse to illustrate Montano's Bet Meh.

RESULTS:

1. Republic Bank Exodus, Too Own Way – 288 points

2. bp Renegades - Bet Meh, 285 points

3. Heritage Petroleum Skiffle – Retro – 283 points

4. First Citizens Supernovas – Cocoa Tea – 282 points

5. Phase II Pan Groove – Pan and Soca – 281 points

6. Nutrien Silver Stars – Too Own Way – 280 points

6. T&TEC Tropical Angel Harps – Cocoa Tea – 280 points

8. Massy Trinidad All Stars – Bet Meh – 279 points

9. Shell Invaders – Blessing – 277 points

9. RBC Redemption Sound Setters – Flag Woman – 277 points

This story was originally published with the title Exodus wins Panorama after 20 years and has been adjusted to include additional details. See original post below.

