Under the Clock at QRC

Machel Montano performs with Drupatee at Under the Clock at Queen's Royal College on Maraval Road, Port of Spain, on February 28. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

UNDER the Clock had Machel Montano, Grammy award-winning Nigerian Afrobeat artist Davido and top musician Etienne Charles as the headline acts at Queen’s Royal College, Maraval Road, St Clair, on February 28.

The event also featured Shal Marshall, Drupatee, Farmer Nappy, Lyrikal and other artistes who delighted patrons with their performances. Here are some snapshots from the event.

