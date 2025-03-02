Tuere Kareem named to Cannes Lions’ ‘See It Be It’ 2025 cohort

TUERE KAREEM, creative director at Lonsdale Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising Ltd, has been selected as part of the esteemed 2025 See It Be It talent programme by Cannes Lions. This marks a historic moment, as Trinidad and Tobago is represented in the programme for the first time.

In a news release on February 27, Lonsdale said, “The See It Be It initiative is designed to accelerate the careers of women and non-binary creatives by providing mentorship, masterclasses with industry leaders, and exclusive access to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, taking place from June 16-20.

”Since its inception in 2014, See It Be It has supported over 100 creatives from 35 markets, with 75 per cent of alumni advancing to senior leadership roles. The 2025 cohort includes 20 creatives from 14 countries, with Kareem joining a global network of emerging industry leaders.“

Kareem said, “It is an incredible honour to be part of the See It Be It 2025 cohort, not just for me, but for Trinidad and Tobago’s creative industry. This programme is a testament to the power of representation, and I’m excited to learn, grow, and bring our unique Caribbean perspective to the global stage."

Strategic planning director Julie Harris said, "Tuere’s selection for the See It Be It 2025 cohort is a proud moment for Lonsdale Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising Ltd and the wider creative community in Trinidad and Tobago. Her talent, leadership, and vision continue to inspire, and we are thrilled to see her representing our country on this global stage."

Kareem’s selection underscores Trinidad and Tobago’s growing influence in the creative industry and reinforces the region’s commitment to fostering diverse, world-class talent on the global stage, it said.

Kareem is an award-winning Trinidadian creative industry expert with over 15 years of experience.

She is a graduate of George Washington University and the University of Leicester and has lived and worked in the US, the UK and Trinidad and Tobago where she fell in love with the advertising industry.

Having started off as a writer, Kareem lives for the rush that comes from combining compelling creative with inventive strategy. She has been able to fuel that passion while working on some of the top brands in the world including McDonald’s, Pepsi, Scotiabank, Microsoft, Toyota and many others. This includes being involved in all aspects of the creative process from ideation to production.

She has won numerous awards and moved up in the industry to become creative director. Kareem has been instrumental in developing strategy for pitches that won millions of dollars of new business and has consistently wowed clients with her creativity for more than a decade.

Throughout her career, Kareem has made a point of pushing the envelope and challenging the stereotypes of what it means to be Caribbean. She believes that the Caribbean is so much more than palm trees, steel drums and beaches. She is passionate about advancing diverse narratives and showing the excellence that Caribbean people are capable of.

Additionally, Kareem has been intentional about campaigning for diverse talent in her work. Her mind is constantly churning with new ideas and she is happiest when using creativity in innovative and strategic ways.